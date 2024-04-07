Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24000537
Qualified match for beautiful girl, 5’-4”, 14.12.1982, 7.45 am, Ambala, Gotra Mangla, B.Sc (Hons), M.Sc (Hons), B.Ed, PhD (Zoology), Working as Asst. Proff. 99886-02749, 92562-11942. E-mail: [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23124397
SUITABLE MATCH FOR KARNAL BASED 34YEARS M.COM/B. ED SMARTGIRL SOULMATE PLEASE CONTACT 9416047100
BRAHMIN
CL24001777
Dr./Engg. match for Brahmin BDS Manglik girl, 5'-3", born 21.6.1997, time 23:45, Ludhiana. Whatsapp: 7814755293.
BRAHMIN
CL24002101
Suitable professionally qualified well settled Brahmin match for Canada PR, Saraswat Brahmin, beautiful girl, 30.09.1988, 5'-6", MBA (PGDM), working/settled at Vancouver. +91-95016-99950.
BRAHMIN
CL24002219
Suitable educated match for Brahmin girl 15.12.1995, 08:25 am, 5'-0". M.Sc (Hons) Economics, B.Ed and CTET, UGC Net qualified, PGT Teacher in reputed Pvt. School. Preferred Govt. employee well settled. Contact/Whatsapp: 9915877435.
BRAHMIN
CL24002225
Match for slim Dec. 84, 5'-4", MCA, working Chandigarh, package 17 lacs. Canada PR. 98880-12308.
BRAHMIN
CL24002269
Suitable match for beautiful Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian religious girl, Feb. 1995/5'-3", B.Tech., working in MNC. Preference to Tricity Chandigarh. Contact 88947-23203, 92161-12226.
DIVORCEE
CL24000886
Match for issueless divorcee Ramgarhia girl 37, 5'-4", MNC job. 97817-04729.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24000460
Required professionally qualified handsome Gursikh vegetarian boy for Tonk-Kashatriya Gursikh girl. July. 92, 5'-3", M.Tech (CSE), Net qualified, pursuing Ph.D. from renowned Govt. University Chandigarh. Father retired. Caste no bar. 98766-20395.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24000616
Match for MBBS MD (Ans) fair beautiful Rajput girl, 5'-3", Central Govt. job. Caste no bar. Mob. 98160-08725, 70183-56778.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24000920
Mazhbi Sikh beautiful slim girl, 5'-4", 1989, MBBS, working in Pharmacovigilance. Family well-settled in Chandigarh, seeks professionally qualified match, already settled/ willing to move abroad. Tricity preferred. Contact: 94642-50347. Marriage bureau excuse.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24002323
Jatt sikh Australian doctor/professional match (or willing to move to australia) for doctor girl (MBBS, MS surgeon) (india), beautiful, 5'-5?, 29 years. Brother in australia. Strictly no marriage bureau. Contact-9417717726.
JAT SIKH
CL23114559
Seeking Jatt, Sikh groom for USA born, Jatt, Sikh girl, 31, Doctor, MD, practicing in New York. Matches from Northeast USA preferred. Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23115045
Seeking professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh girl, July 85 born, 5'-6", MBA, working as Senior Project Manager for Federal Govt. US citizen, divorced, no kids, preferably US/Canadian citizen, no kids. WhatsApp # +918283872113, email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24000700
Reputed Jatt Sikh family seeks a tall & handsome US permanent resident professional match for their daughter Nov? 88 born, 5?7? tall, well qualified professional on H1B visa status living & working in USA for a large US company in IT. Please contact with picture via WhatsApp on +91 8587918537 or email : [email protected]. Agents/Bureau please excuse.
JAT SIKH
CL23120235
Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'7", born and raised in India, Bachelors in Health Science, working as MRI tech in Vancouver, Canada. Watsapp or call: 604-375-9023.
JAT SIKH
CL23120291
Parents (Jat Sikh) seeking match for their daughter, 42 years old, 5'-5" tall, Canadian citizen, pretty. Educated, self employed in Surrey. Divorced no kids. The boy should be educated & from a simple family. Send a recent photo with biodata to [email protected] or 1-604-970-0526 (WhatsApp).
JAT SIKH
CL24000001
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states preferred). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299; [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24000867
Well settled US/ Canadian Citizen/Green Card Jatt Sikh tall Handsome match for Jatt Sikh 1996 born, 5'-8", very Beautiful, Convent educated Dentist, pursing 2 years DDS in US, Girl holds Canadian PR. Highly talented girl. Father Senior Pb. Govt. Officer. Well settled family in Chandigarh. +9184273-87165.
JAT SIKH
CL24001783
Seeking match for 37, 5'-4", Canadian Jatt Sikh girl, RN, MBA, Government job (Director of Hospital). Want equally qualified-groom well-settled business or Government job. Educated families only, no marriage bureaus. Contact: +1-825-733-9228.
JAT SIKH
CL24001883
Seeking suitable match for 5'-6" tall slim beautiful Jatt Sikh 96 born MBBS, pursuing MD, Belonging to high status family from Chandigarh. WhatsApp only 96751-42034.
JAT SIKH
CL24001983
Seeking a suitable match for a well settled and established 29 year old female born and raised in Canada affluent Jat/Sikh family, educational background in Civil Engineering, 5'-3". Preference to Malwa/Majha region and clean shaven matches. Family is visiting India presently. Please WhatsApp pictures and bio-data to 587-777-4006.
JAT SIKH
CL24002018
Jat Sikh beautiful, fair, slim, 93, 5'-6", Doctor girl , US Citizen settled USA. Family well settled both USA, Punjab. Looking for well placed handsome boy, Preferably Doctor USA from well to do and cultured family. Whatsapp 94787 93803
KHATRI
CL24000016
Suitable Hindu Khatri match for beautiful Chandigarh born 15.10.95, 16:18 hrs., 5'-3", MBA Marketing, 15-18 LPA, working in leading MNC. WhatsApp only 98889-95965.
KHATRI
CL24001204
PQM for hindu khatri Bsc. MBA 18/2/1994 at 4.32AM ,Rajpura born girl, on work permit in Canada, Presently visiting India
KHATRI
CL24001434
SMF unmarried, 1984, fair, beautiful, 5'-2", MBA, convent schooling. Caste no bar. 9872850443.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24000163
Suitable and Professionally Qualified match for beautiful, unmarried Khatri girl, MBA, working as Deputy Director in renowned University, pkg. 18 lacs, born on Nov. 1979, 5'-2", fair, smart. Reputed family of Chandigarh. Contact: 93578-44488.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24000480
REQUIRED NONVEGETARIAN 5'8+ WORKING PROFESSIONAL IN BANGALORE/PUNE FOR BTECH 31Y 5'2 NATIVE YAMUNANAGAR-9896027920
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24000726
Suitable match for Arora girl, 02.12.89, 5'-1", M.Sc. B.Ed., IELTS 7 band. Caste no bar. Contact NRI or willing to settle abroad. 9877027620, 9056084144.
MAHAJAN
CL24002334
Suitable match for mahajan girl from reputed jammu family, 1987 born (M.Tech. Bio Tech.) Mob# 8082481202, 9596978787
NRI
CL24000881
31/ 5'-6", Brahmin girl, Canada PR, Govt. IT Professional, few days marriage. Decent family. 98725-63448.
NRI
CL24000763
Match for Hindu girl, March 1995, 5'-4", Master Pharma and on study/work visa Canada. Prefer USA, Canada. Caste no bar. 94174-61789.
NRI
CL24000889
Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl 38 years, 5'-5", teetotaller, Canadian citizen, well qualified, Federal Govt. employee, divorced after short marriage. Looking for only Canadian citizen or PR, teetotaller, well qualified, employed or business groom. Brahmin families preferred, others welcome. Submit profile and pictures on WhatsApp @ +91-74281-82218 or +1 4164710516.
NRI
CL24001146
Mazbi Sikh Canadian beautiful girl, 1996, 5'-5", BDS. Brother also settled Canada. Parents Govt job. Seeks equalant qualification, Doctor/Engineer, Canadian PR boy. Contact: 8427145800.
NRI
CL24001636
Match for Ramdasia Sikh Weaver, Canadian PR girl, 31 yrs, 5'-6", M.Tech. Required Canadian/Indian boy, Doaba preferred. Contact: 9815599524.
NRI
CL24001928
PQM for never married Ramdasia Sikh Australian citizen girl Aug 82, 5’-6”, MTech (CSE), working as Software Engineer. Caste no bar. WhatsApp 98774-93811
NRI
CL24002007
Seeking suitable match for beautiful smart USA citizen Ramgarhia girl 1995/ 5'-6", Master in Accounts, working with reputed company, having good salary package, USA citizen/ greencard holder preferred needs to correspond, WhatsApp: +15105754819.
NRI
CL24002081
SM for well educated girl, 32 , 5’4” , working in Germany. Boy well settled in Germany/ NRI preferred. Uppercaste only. 6280474492
NRI
CL24002145
Hindu Khatri/Arora slim girl 09.12.1998, 7.41 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-0", B.Tech., MS in Computer Engineering from US, working in US. Required boy from US, having Indian background. Contact: 94635-76600.
NRI
CL24002224
Well educated match in Canada/ India for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, Nov. 92, 5'-3”, B.tech(PU), MBA(Canada), PR. Working in Toronto. CAD One Lac+. 98153-13636, +91-98154-13600
RAJPUT
CL24001616
Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput girl, 24 years, 5'-1", Data Scientist (AI/ML). Preferred Canada IT professional boy. 99880-03507.
RAJPUT
CL24001933
Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com., 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, marriage bureau excuse.
SAINI
CL24001427
Match for Canadian PR Saini Sikh issueless divorcee girl, 36 years, 5'-9", BDS. Preference well educated boy. Contact: 9769326815, 9930773497.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24000420
SM for a Chandigarh Tricity resident 29 Yr beautiful Girl 5.0 Feet, B Tech in Food Tech. Employed in a Reputed private company. Contact 9417251723
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24000277
Suitable match for Ad-Dharmi SC girl, Feb. 95, 5'-4", Govt. job, Posting Punjab, Father Retd. Addl. SE, Mother Govt. Teacher. Preference Jalandhar/ Doaba area. Contact: 62803-61815.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24000449
Match for BAMS Doctor, 22.9.1987, 1:00 pm, 5’-1”, Mahasha girl, father Gazetted Officer, sister MBBS Doctor married, pure vegetarian, send biodata on WhatsApp only 98728-90940.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24001677
Valmik girl, 95/5'-5", B.Tech. Computer Science and MBA, working as IT Assistant in Semi Govt. in Chandigarh. Father Retd. Officer Punjab Govt. Contact 98781-58397.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24001876
Chandigarh based Ravidasia, Himachali Vegetarian, beautiful, Hindu girl, 5'-4''/ 1993, BAMS, MD Ayurveda Gynecology, Preferred Tricitiy, Himachal Pradesh. 94644-93089.
SIKH
CL23122234
Seeking an ideal match for a charming and intelligent girl currently excelling in her career as a senior consultant in MNC in Dubai. Our family hails from a respectable and well-established background, deeply rooted in values of love, respect, and integrity. We are seeking a groom who shares her values, intellect, and zest for life. He should be well-educated, ambitious, and compassionate, with a progressive outlook towards life. Interested families are welcome to contact us at 00971504779128 for further details and discussions.
SIKH
CL24000065
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 14.08.94, 5'-4", B.Sc. Nursing. Caste no bar. Contact: 9877663691, 9417818095.
SIKH
CL24000091
Suitable match for Mazbhi Sikh girl, 23.12.93, 5'-2", B.Tech (EEE). Father retired bank Manager. Mother retired school teacher. Contact: 7837104295.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24000272
New Zealand citizen well educated Sikh Arora family girl, 25 years, 5'-8", working as Accountant. Contact: 85448-01712. Boy Sikh or hair cut.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24002330
Arora Sikh Canada PR girl, 1994 born, height 5 ft, seeking well qualified vegetarian boy. Preference Calgary. Email: [email protected], +1-5877071384.
YADAV
CL24001285
Suitable educated match for Yadav fair girl 16.04.1993, 09:31 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-3", MCA, Computer Engg. Working in Reputed hospital. One brother settled in Canada, one brother in Germany. Father businessman. Contact: 9872101811.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas War enters 7th month; anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu's resignation, early election
Israelis have been expressing increasing dissatisfaction wit...
Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi to Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders
The first test of Congress unity and strength will be upcomi...
Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI Chandrachud
CJI says lawyers' ultimate loyalty must lie with the Constit...
Government delayed Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh by 10 years: Rakesh Tikait
Says caste, religion dominating poll, key issues have taken ...
With demand rising, Punjab consumers may face more power outages from June
Usually, peak demand in Punjab starts after mid-June and con...