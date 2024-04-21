Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL24007094
Suitable Brahmin match for vegetarian working girl, Gurgaon MNC, 15.07.1994, 5'-3", fair, slim, M.Com. CA Inter Anshik-Manglik, resident Delhi. 98682-22404.
BRAHMIN
CL24005137
Suitable match vegetarian himachali Garkul Brahmin girl, 1998 born, 5'-1", Nursing Officer Grade II, PGI Chandigarh. Preferred himachali boy. WhatsApp: 98788-16311.
BRAHMIN
CL24005270
Match for beautiful Saraswat Brahmin girl, 26.07.1996, 5'-5", M.Com, B.Ed. Jalandhar. Contact: 9464465478.
BRAHMIN
CL24005435
Suitable match for Himachali back ground Brahmin girl, 5'-4", 17.02.1998, 7:11 am, MBA, single child settled in Chandigarh. Preference Tricity only. Father businessman. Contact 83609-37313, 62399-53543.
BRAHMIN
CL24005820
SM Brahmin girl Canada PR holder B.Tech., MBA, Senior Executive Recruiter with USA Global Consultant, 5'-6"/34 years. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp only 94174-97708.
BRAHMIN
CL24007358
Canadian citizen, working, Sharma girl, 27 May 1995, 1:55 Afternoon, Jalandhar, 5'-3", BBA Accountancy. Family settled Canada. Abroad/India. Kundli must. Upper caste no bar. +1-604-537-8721.
DIVORCEE
CL24006610
Match for Maid Rajput divorcee 1990 born, 5'-4", Govt. employee girl, having three years daughter. Send horoscope. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 89683-79540.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24005740
Match for beautiful slim Hindu Khatri girl, 31/08/93, 5'-6", MD Anesthesia, presently working Govt. hospital, Chandigarh. 94178-69888.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24005758
Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD final year in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24007441
Jatt Sikh professionally qualified match for doctor girl, beautiful, 29/5'-5", MBBS, MS (Surgery). Suitable matches from Australia also considerable. Contact 94177-17726.
JAT SIKH
CL24005199
Chandigarh-based family seeks a suitable match for their daughter, born in 1980. She is 5'-5", not married, and has done her Ph.D from Panjab University. She is working currently. We are looking for a qualified, settled boy. Interested parties can contact us at 98153-99559.
JAT SIKH
CL24006045
Suitable P.Q.M for beautiful B.Sc., LL.B, LL.M., 1998, 5'-8" tall girl complete details first on WhatsApp: 94214-63064.
JAT SIKH
CL23120235
Jatt Sikh 1992 born, 5'7", born and raised in India, Bachelors in Health Science, working as MRI tech in Vancouver, Canada. Watsapp or call: 604-375-9023.
JAT SIKH
CL24000001
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states preferred). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299; [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24005196
Jatt Sikh girl Paramedical Graduate Dec. 1997, 5 feet, PR Canada applied, Work permit 2027, Younger Brother canada, Family Chandigarh settled. preference Canadian PR from Tricity. Mobile 97815-12325.
JAT SIKH
CL24005386
Seeking suitable match for their Canadian Citizen Daughter(30/ 5'-8"), Canadian Educated Professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation, and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctor, Dentist, Vet., Accountant, Lawyer or Engineer. Boy must be born or raised in Canada. +1 403 828 7973 or [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24005712
Compatible match for fair, very beautiful Jat Sikh (Only Child) girl, 27, 5'-7", B.A. LL.B. LL.M., practicing in Punjab and Haryana High Court Chandigarh. Respectable status family. Preferred equal status family, Class-I officer/ well settled boy. 92160-52560. [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24005812
Suitable alliance for our Jat Sikh daughter, 30/5'-7", convent educated PCS (A) Officer. Bureau kindly excuse. 9417002949.
JAT SIKH
CL24005875
Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 29, 5'-5", B.Tech. MBA (HR), convent educated, employed in MNC Gurugram. Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24005929
Compatible match for beautiful, Jat Sikh girl, 5'-6", Sept. 1989, MDS, Associate Professor Dental College. Seeks Canadian Citizen boy. Well educated family. 97804-07449.
JAT SIKH
CL24006329
Suitable Match wanted for Canadian PR Jatt Sikh Gill beautiful slim girl 1992/ 5’-5”, tall, working in Ontario. prosperous alliance should be PR in Canada. E-mail:[email protected] Mobile +91 98881-33755
JAT SIKH
CL24006890
Professionally qualified match for NZ PR Jatt Sikh girl, B.Arch, M.Tech, 1994, 5'-1", working in NZ. Requires turbaned boy form reputed family of NZ/Australia/ready to move from India. Contact: 9814033515.
JAT SIKH
CL24007454
SM for Jat Sikh Girl, 94/ 5'-4", working as Senior Executive in a financial institute Canada. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in US or Canada. Respond with biodata and pics @ WhatsApp: +91-95998-31108.
JAT SIKH
CL24007494
Wanted Jatsikh, Doctor USA settled match for beautiful, slim, working as Physician in USA, 30 years old, 5'-5", green card holder contact [email protected]
KHATRI
CL24005589
SM for Bhatia, 5'-3", 1988 born girl, ICWA Inter, working with SBI (Gov. job) in Chandigarh. Belongs to well settled business family. Businessman also welcome. 99882-44049.
KHATRI
CL24007342
Match for beautiful veg. Khatri girl, 5'-5", 16.10.1996, 10.50 pm, Place: Talwara Township, M.Sc. Chemistry, PG Diploma from IIT Khargpur (Online), IELTS 7.5 bands. Father brother Gazetted officer. Dowry seekers excuse. 8837707850.
NRI
CL24005635
PQ match well settled in UK required for manglik arora girl 26-06-1996, 5'2", M.Sc(Dietetics). Currently working in London. Contact 9815500551
NRI
CL24005185
PQM for Nirankari Khatri girl B.Tech (ECE) Thapar University. 09.06.1992, 5'-1", working in Netherlands Senior SFCC consultant. Nirankari match settled in Europe/ Abroad preferred. Parents Govt. pensioners. Call/ Whatsapp: 96462-60000.
NRI
CL24005264
Suitable match for USA citizen, divorcee (issueless), SC girl, 43 years, 5', M.Sc. MA (English). Seeks well educated, USA residing boy. Contact: +1-513-767-6163.
NRI
CL24005433
Professionally qualified match for Canada PR Ramdasia Sikh vegetarian girl, 1995, 5'-3", B.Tech, doing job in Edmonton. Marriage bureaus excuse. Whatsapp: 9464912136.
NRI
CL24005546
Professionally qualified match for beautiful PR Canada Jat Sikh girl, 5'-3", 28 year, BBA, Master's (Canada). Working at Managerial position. Well settled business family based at Mohali. Preferably Jat Sikh/Khatri boy. Contact: 93160-93650.
NRI
CL24005879
Match for Sikh Khatri girl, 1990, 5'-4", MBA, Canadian PR. Bank service in Toronto. 99144-52244
NRI
CL24006044
Well Educated Canadian PR divorcee girl 87, 5'-5", Jalandhar, seeks well settled boy India or Canada. 94631-37974.
RAJPUT
CL24005558
Suitable match for Rajput girl, B.Com., HDFC bank employee, 31 years, 5'-6". Seeks well settled working professional boy, preferred in Chandigarh Tricity. 90414-10171.
RAJPUT
CL24005607
Seeking well settled businessman/employed Rajput match from tricity for beautiful, slim Rajput girl (born & brought up in Chandigarh), 27 years, 5', B.Sc Fashion Technology, freelancer. Contact: 97800-42353.
RAJPUT
CL24006847
Beautiful, homely, well educated Mair Rajput girl, PR in Canada, arriving in 3 months, 5'-6", 24.09.1995; seeks suitable match. 79869-89838.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24006029
Match for beautiful Ramgarhia girl, 28, 5'-2", MCA, IT job, 97400-46146.
SAINI
CL24007404
Looking for suitable boy for 29 year old, 5'-1", Saini Sikh girl, British citizen, working as a Telecom Billing Analyst. Looking for professional boy, who is willing to migrate to the England UK. Interested person must send pictures and full biodata on: +44-7459-970-937.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24007203
Suitable match for SC Ad-dharmi, fair colour girl, 1996 born, 5'-1", Nurse Supervisor in Canada, presently on work permit, boy should be well settled in Canada, preferably Medical/ Engineering line. 99146-17457.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24007269
Suitable match for Hindu Ad -Dharmi girl Jan 1995, 5'-7", B.Tech Presently in Canada on study VISA. Preferred US/ Candian PR boy send bio-data with photo. 94161-88186.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24007353
Match for Ramdasia vegetarian girl, 1987, 5’-3”, M.Pharmacy. Parents retired gazetted officer, living in Mohali. Caste no bar. Canadian PR or any other country settled will be preferred. 98153-35992
SIKH
CL23124020
BRAHMIN SIKH GIRL, 5'-4", 21/12/1979, FAIR COMPLEXION, Ph.D, PR CANADA, VISITING INDIA SOON. DOWRY SEEKER/DIVORCEE EXCUSE.MOBILE 8146680086
SIKH
CL24006301
Teetotaller match for Sikh Tonk-kashtriya girl, 82 born, 5'-3", B.Com, PGDCA, working. Caste no bar. Ph: 9814385599. Email: [email protected]
SIKH ARORA
CL24002861
PQM for Bhatia Gursikh girl, 36/5'-5", B.Tech. (India), Certification (USA), Canada PR, working in Canada as Senior Business Manager in reputed company. 78887-20637.
SIKH ARORA
CL24007515
PQM4 MCA, Nov-1992 5'-4" few days divorce Arora Sikh girl on study permit Toronto Canada. WhatsApp -91-9417982957
SIKH KHATRI
CL24006673
Gursikh highly educated match for beautiful Sikh girl 27/5'-5", B.Tech. from very reputed College Delhi, MS (Comp. Science) from Denmark, working in reputed organisation in Denmark. Father Ex IAF Officer, mother Educator. Whatsapp only (No Calls). 98719-55660.
