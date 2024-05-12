Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN

Saraswat Brahmin girl June 88 born, 5'-6", MCA, IT Company 23 LPA. Prefer unmarried tall IT professional. WhatsApp: 96466-86444, 94184-01010.

Seeking professionally qualified status match for fair beautiful Sharma girl, 5’-4’’/29 years, US-educated, working in MNC, Lucknow based affluent family having own business. Arora /Khatri also welcome. Email biodata to [email protected], Whatsapp: +91-94519-52423

Educated match for Patiala Brahmin humble girl 4.4.94, 5'-3", M.Sc. Biotech, working in Canada. 98882-50584, 81462-92400.

Suitable educated match for Brahmin girl 15.12.1995, 08:25 am, 5'-0". M.Sc (Hons) Economics, B.Ed and CTET, UGC Net qualified, PGT Teacher in reputed Pvt. School. Preferred Govt. employee well settled. Contact/Whatsapp: 9915877435.

Suitable match for PR Canada girl 29, 5’-6”, Post Graduate (PU), Diploma from Canada, working surrey BC. Parents retired from Punjab Govt Chandigarh. Preferably PR Canada boy. 97819-86239.

Professionally qualified/ Defence match for divorcee (no kid)/ Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-3", 7th August 1993 Jalandhar born good looking, MBA, working as Senior Analyst in MNC, Pune, upper caste no bar. Kundali match must. WhatsApp: 88377-04663.

Professionally well settled vegetarian match for 5'3" 1994 born, Jatt Sikh girl pursuing final year MD Pathology. Father Gazetted Officer retired. Sister married, Doctor, Govt. Medical Officer. Brother married, Doctor, currently working in USA. NRI and marriage Bureau Excuse. Contact: +91-9760429500, 9878468763

Suitable match required for Sikh Ramgharia 96 born, 5'-4" girl working as AE/SDO in PSTCL from well educated and reputed family in Amritsar. Contact: 99157-04727.

Medico match for Kamboj Sikh beautiful girl, 1996 born, 5'-3", pursuing MS Gen. Surgery (IInd year). Well settled status family. Call/whatsapp: 9646141071.

Suitable match for SC MBBS DCP in CRPF divorcee girl 33/5'-7". Mob: 7589425955, 9464908184.

Suitable handsome Jat Sikh match for Jat Sikh girl, 1991, 5'-5", extremely beautiful and slim, UK University Graduate. Canadian PR and working in B.C Real Estate Industry. Kindly TEXT only on WhatsApp: +919878956237.

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states preferred). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299; [email protected]

Wanted Jat Sikh well qualified preferably professionally qualified groom willing to settle in US for August 1989 born, 5'-7" US citizen girl, freelance Makeup Artist and also working with reputed makeup brands in US. Willing parties to email detailed profile with recent photographs on email [email protected]

Seeking cultured & liberal match for 87/5'-6.5", well qualified therapist (Psychologist). Parents settled in Mohali. Please respond with complete profile & photos 96509-52442.

Suitable professional match for Jat Sikh USA Citizen girl, Jan 1994, Ht. 5'-5", Law Graduate, Govt. job. Family settled in USA. Preferred non-drinker Jat Sikh boy in USA, tricity and nearby districts. Marriage bureaus excuse. Contact: Whatsapp: +1-717-743-7191.

Suitable status match for August 1990 born, 5’-6", M.Com, very beautiful convent educated girl. Very meticulous, affectionate, cultured & well brought up. Blend of family values with modern outlook towards life. Willing to settle abroad. Father retd. Army officer. Whatsapp: 9872229977.

Elite Jat Sikh match for Doctor MD (Gynae) girl, 1995, 5'-4", S.R. - Govt. hospital. Highly status Doctor/Businessman/Officer. Tricity preferred. Whatsapp: 98764-91897.

Well educated Mann family seeks compatible match for their daughter slim, beautiful 1985/5'-2", MCA, MBA, 12 years teaching experience as Assistant Professor (Punjab). Currently working as Instructor in Canada. Please Email recent pics and biodata: [email protected] WhatsApp: 94786-25376, Call 8 am to 12 pm.

Professionally qualified well settled match for Jat Sikh convent educated girl, M.Pharma, 5'-5", Dec. 87, working in MNC tricity. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only 98727-07053, 98767-16867.

Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for well cultured beautiful Doctor girl 5'-5"/1993, recently joined hospitalist after completing residency/fellowship USA. On H1B Visa. Graduated from India. Well connected respectable family. Email: [email protected]

SM Sikh girl 27 / 5'-2", looking for affluent business Sikh / Punjabi boy, cut surd / clean shaven, only Chandigarh based family. WhatsApp details: 85912-89350.

USA settled match for beautiful Khatri girl, 30.09.1995, 6.25 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-1", M.S. (USA). USA (work-permit). Contact 98141-23731.

Chandigarh based Khatri family seeks suitable match for their Working Architect 1994 born daughter, 5'-2½", fair, slim. Whatsapp 98889-49892. bureau excuse.

Professionally Qualified match for Hindu Khatri girl 20 July 1993, 7.10 am, Nahan, 5'-5'', MPT Ortho, Working as Physiotherapist in PGI, Chandigarh. Phone/ Whatsapp 78379-73340.

Match for slim, beautiful, Punjabi Khatri, Non-Manglik girl, 29/ 5'-5", MA (English), M.Com, Govt. job, 7 Lakhs package, status family. Tricity only. Email: [email protected]

Seeking vegetarian, non-drinker, non-trimmer Gursikh Match for Arora-Sikh girl, Chandigarh born- educated, October 1994, 5'-4", M.Com, working with Chandigarh based family business, business family from Tri-city preferred. Contact- 95012-72034.

Matrimonial proposals invited for Punjabi Khatri girl, 5'-8", 1998, Fashion Designing from INIFD Chandigarh, Head Bridal Couture Lily Navneet Sidhu Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Compatible match from Tricity send biodata, pics at WhatsApp: 98767-13607.

Non-manglik match for Arora very fair beautiful 5'5" Panchkula girl b-tech computer science 12/04/93 kaithal 4:03pm CTC 22lac Gurugram. Tricity or nearby resident I T professional working in MNC preferred. Kundli match must. WhatsApp 9463001174.

Suitable match for Mahajan girl from reputed Jammu family, 1987 born, (M.Tech. Bio Tech.) # 94191-83808 (WhatsApp only).

Match for beautiful, Jat-Sikh girl, 1994, 5'-3", MBBS (India), Master in Food and Nutrition (USA). Caste no bar. USA preferred. 001-8482358564 (Whatsapp), 81988-51091 (India).

Parents seeking professionally qualified match for Sikh Ahluwalia beautiful girl 39, looks younger, 5'-5", MS, Finance Manager, US citizen, divorced short period, No kids. Working boy in US or Canada (Willing to relocate) preferred. +919988067011.

For Aggarwal girl 5'-3" October 1992, Good looking, Masters in Digital Marketing, MBA, B Tech qualified working in a reputed company in UK. Parents in Chandigarh. Wanted well qualified match working in UK preferred. WA 8054483433

Jat Sikh December 1983, 5'-5", unmarried girl, Canadian Citizen, Post Graduate, working Public Sector, Vancover seeks smart, libral mindset. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 82890-33458.

Wanted suitable match for Canada based PR Saini girl, born 13.08.92, 5'-2", M.Tech Computer Science, PG Diploma in IT (Canada), working in reputed company at Toronto. Boy should be highly qualified. 9988900071, 9465200071.

Match for Parjapat Sikh innocently divorced, Canadian PR, fair girl, 5'-5", Nov 1994, B.Tech (CSE), working as Senior Software Engineer in reputed MNC at Canada, having handsome salary. Well settled family having urban / rural property living in Punjab. Send biodata, photo: +91-99883-06130.

Professionally qualified match for Mair Rajput, unmarried, 85, 5', MS, Canada PR, Software Engineer. US/Canada preferred. 9915949434. E-mail: [email protected]

Never married Khatri Medical professional PR Australia 11.1.86, 5’-5”. Divorcee strictly excuse. 98764-77669, WhatsApp 89686-74963, [email protected]

Suitable match for (Australian work permit) Ravidasia girl born 1986, 5'-4", MS from Australia, (preferred Australian PR or TR boy), caste no bar. Contact: 98155-93882.

Preferred IT professional working in or around Toronto SM for Rajput Hindu girl from reputed Chandigarh based family 32/5'-1", Masters in Information Technology/Toronto, Canada based/working in MNC. Upper caste Hindu no bar. +91-98160-85032, +91-98788-06720.

Seeking preferable Canada settled match for legally divorced issueless Hindu Punjabi Khatri slim, fair, 5'-5", DoB 30.9.78, professionally, well settled BE (Computer) Canada settled PR girl. 94631-30357. [email protected]

Suitable match for Sikh Parjapati beautiful working girl, born Dec. 1992, 5'-4", BBA, MPA, REIWA (Real Estate), presently living in Perth (Australia). Seeks Indian boy preferably PR in Australia. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9814192009.

Suitable Rajput, well placed match for beautiful, fair, smart girl. 5' 3", September 1999 born. Daughter of Army officer. Seeks class 1 govt officer, Doctors or well placed in private sector. contact 7011084897

Seeking Canadian match/interested in settling in Canada for beautiful, 5'-5'', 1993, Kashyap/ Kanojia girl. MFA (Fine Arts) & working. Siblings settled in Canada. 94668-87737.

Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, M.Com, 5'-5", 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm, Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302. Marriage bureau excuse.

SM for Dhiman girl 1994 born, 5'-6", M.Sc., currently working as a teacher. Chandigarh based vegetarian family. Father Businessman, mother homemaker. Contact: 76968-69718.

Match for Jalandhar based Ramdasia fair girl, 31/5'-3", Class-1, Central Govt. Officer, B.Tech (IIT), ex-IES officer, no dowry, caste no bar. Contact: 8872501019, 9779605679.

Match for Jaipur based Ahluwalia Sikh girl 1995 born, 5'-7", Masters from UK presently working in family corporate business, looking for Gursikh boy who is Qualified Professional/ business/ civil services please contact: 98290-11828, 98290-20828.

Suitable match for Kamboj Sikh Canadian PR girl, May 94, 156 cm, M.Com., IBM from Canada. Mob: 98769-67312.

Gursikh Khatri girl 1997, fair, slim, 5’-1”, M.Com, Probationary Officer Chandigarh, Govt Bank. Preferred Tricity. 95010-11966.

Wanted a Sikh groom working and settled in tricity for a smart, cultured and well educated Sikh Khatri girl, 26 years, 5'-3", working in a respectable institution in Chandigarh. Parents well educated, sister married. Contact No. 82838-21083

Well settled, handsome non- trimmer match for beautiful Chandigarh based Sikh Khatri girl, 1993, 5'-6”, LLB (Hons.), LLM, practicing in Chandigarh High Court. Tricity preferred. Contact: 97593-85344, 97589-51082.

Beautiful, Slim, 1987/ 5’-3’’, Class 1 Central Govt. Officer , widow, minor disability in left leg. Having 10 years son. Seeks well settled partner. Send biodata on WhatsApp. 89684-62778.

PQM4 slim, beautiful Yadav girl, 34/5'-3", Govt. job, Chd, seeking boy in Govt. job/ MNC. 98769-80377, 78377-50287, 79862-21084.

