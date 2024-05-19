Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL24015730

Doctor match for beautiful Goyal girl, MD Medicine, 97 born, 5'-3", reputed family. WhatsApp: 83601-25258.

ARORA

CL24015195

Qualified teetotaler match for qualified, beautiful girl, 31.12.1988, 5’-5”, Software Engineer in Germany. 94633-17467.

ARORA

CL24016672

Seeking well educated US based groom for my 1992 born 5'-1", BDS(India) MPH (US) Manager at Dental College (US), beautiful Arora daughter. Contact: 267 7991599.

BRAHMIN

CL24014383

Brahmin parents seeking match for USA born daughter completed Doctor of Pharmacy, 1993 born, cultured, 5'-0" tall. Boy should be vegetarian, teetotaler. Preferred PharmD, MD, Ph.D, DMD. Contact/WhatsApp: +1-609-610-4474.

BRAHMIN

CL24015075

Saraswat Brahmin fair complexioned Manglik girl, 5'-3'', 05.09.92, 2.55 pm, Chandigarh. Computer Engineer, Working MNC, Mohali, 7 LPA. Contact 93160-82777, 98780-08777, after Kundlies match.

BRAHMIN

CL24015198

Suitable match for slim Punjabi Brahmin girl.1997/5'4". MSc., B.Ed., CTET, HTET, PGT in Private School. Father Govt. Officer, Haryana. Required well Educated?Settled?Boy. (Preferred- Haryana and Chandigarh)

BRAHMIN

CL24016072

SM Brahmin girl Canada PR holder B.Tech., MBA, Senior Executive Recruiter with USA Global Consultant, 5'-6"/ 22.12.89. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp only 94174-97708.

BRAHMIN

CL24016740

Punjabi Sarswat Brahmin girl 11.01.1992, 3.42 am, Chandigarh, 5'-5", fair, working GMCH 32 Chandigarh. Tricity only. 92172-72068.

DIVORCEE

CL24014830

Match for Canadian PR Saini Sikh issueless divorcee girl, 36 years, 5'-9", MDS. Preference well educated boy. Contact: 9769326815 (Whatsapp only).

DIVORCEE

CL24015061

Group A officer Punjab Chandigarh, slim, 45, 5'-4", very beautiful, looks younger, Arora girl, having son, own kothi. Need equal match. 7009264924.

DIVORCEE

CL24015430

Groom wanted for a 32 yr very beautiful, fair, Himachali Rajput girl from Chandigarh, 5'-4", nuclear family, Govt employee on contract (1 child, living together). Seeking response from Tricity only, well settled with family professionally qualified handsome Hindu same or upper caste. WhatsApp only 62805-32101.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24014775

Match for Saini Sikh slim girl, January 1989, 5'-3", MD (Anesthesia), DrNB(Critical Care Medicine), Consultant in private Hospital, Mohali. Call 95015-88455.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24014834

Suitable match for SC MBBS, MD (Physiology) Doctor girl, Dec. 1992 born, 5'-2". Father retired Govt job. Seeks Doctor boy from vegetarian family. Contact: 9041670763.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24016663

MDS/MD/MS match for MDS Garg girl (1995) Consultant Endodontist in Ludhiana. 98762-31166.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24016673

Suitable match for Saini girl B.Tech., 89 born, 5'-6", working as Software Engineer in Sweden. 70092-50628, 79730-22861.

JAT SIKH

CL24010502

Wanted Jat Sikh well qualified preferably professionally qualified groom willing to settle in US for August 1989 born, 5'-7" US citizen girl, freelance Makeup Artist and also working with reputed makeup brands in US. Willing parties to email detailed profile with recent photographs on email [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24014763

Handsome professionally qualified match for Canadian citizen beautiful, 5'-6"/1993 girl. Status Govt. job and business in Alberta, well settled family, preference to Alberta. WhatsApp +1 780-870-7176.

JAT SIKH

CL24014769

Toronto based well settled Jat Sikh family looking PR/ citizen boy for citizen girl 1994 born 5'-4", B.Sc. Med. Physics (Ryerson University) Diploma in Health Safety was working in Peel Region & doing LLB. Pl Contact 64740-60991.

JAT SIKH

CL24014889

Elite Jat Sikh match for Doctor MD (Gynae) girl, 1995, 5'-4", S.R. - Govt. hospital. Highly status Doctor/Businessman/Officer. Tricity preferred. Whatsapp: 98764-91897.

JAT SIKH

CL24015015

QMF for Beautiful Jat Sikh Canadian Citizen working in a reputed company as Administration Coordinator in Canada. 5’-3”, 1992, Dentist (BDS) from India and PG Healthcare Administration from Canada. Father Retd. Class A Officer, Punjab Govt. and Mother Homemaker. Preference for those having PR in Canada. Please send biodata with latest photo. Preference - Jat Sikh, vegetarian, non-alcoholic only. Marriage Bureaus please excuse. Phone No: 95925-02052, 94641-11381.

JAT SIKH

CL24015373

Beautiful Jat Sikh girl, Nov.96/ 5'-5", Masters in Business (Sydney Business School), working with IT MNC in India WFH. Well-off family of Tricity, of Senior Govt. Officer. Well educated, well employed boy preferred. Whatsapp 93162-27033.

JAT SIKH

CL24015518

Seeking well qualified match for Australian PR Jat Sikh girl, 1990/ 5'-3", BDS (Punjab). Masters in Public Health from top Australian University. Presently working as Research Associates Global Health Project with Prestigious International Organisation. Marriage bureau excuse. 89686-97166. (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL24016339

Jatt Sikh Canadian, 37 year girl, 5'-4", convent-educated, RN, MBA, Hospital Director in British Columbia with excellent package government job, seeks equally educated boy. Preferred professions: Doctor, Pharmacist, Engineer from an educated family. The girls family is settled in Canada. Marriage bureau excused. Contact: 001-825-733-9228.

JAT SIKH

CL24016671

A family from Chandigarh is searching for an appropriate partner for their daughter, born in 1979, who is unmarried, received her education from a convent School, and is currently employed. They seek an educated and settled partner. Those interested may reach out to us at 98153-99559.

JAT SIKH

CL24016700

Jat Sikh beautiful, fair, slim, 93, 5'-6", Doctor girl US Citizen settled USA. Family well settled both USA, Punjab. Looking for well placed handsome boy, Preferably Doctor USA form well to do and cultured family. Whatsapp 98158 42260

JAT SIKH

CL24016988

Looking for professionally qualified match for Jatt Sikh 1991 born, 5'-2", Newzealand PR girl planning to move to Australia, working as an Engineer with an MNC. 98888-86923, 0064-212508562

JAT SIKH

CL24017011

Beautiful, fair, slim Jat Sikh girl 93 born, height 5'-5", convent educated, BA, LLB (Hons.), Panjab University. Advocate in High Court Chandigarh, social worker, landlord family. WhatsApp 98786-77477.

KAMBOJ

CL24015021

Suitable match for beautiful girl, BE, MBA 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA. SDO in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KAMBOJ

CL24015600

Kamboj Sikh girl, 1987, 5'-5", beautiful, slim, Australian Citizen from reputed family, innocently divorced, B.Tech, MBA working in IT sector, seeking educated working/ business owner NRI match. Email: [email protected]. Ph.No. +91-70879-20150/ +91-98552-50534.

KHATRI

CL24014382

SM Sikh girl 27 / 5'-2", looking for affluent business Sikh / Punjabi boy, cut surd / clean shaven, only Chandigarh based family. WhatsApp details: 85912-89350.

KHATRI

CL24015999

Employed unmarried match for beautiful girl, 1984, MBA, convent schooling, 5'-2". Contact: 9872850443.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24016130

Suitable Match for srictly vegetarian hindu Arora Khatri girl, 1997 born, 5'-6", Physiotherapist in UK on work permit. 70097-07433.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24016814

Khatri Luthra girl, 1998, 5'-4", M.Com, IELTS 7 Band. No dowry, seeks Australian PR boy only. 93681-30013.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24016840

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri tall, fair complexion girl Nov. 91 born, 5'-5", B.Tech., MBA. Chandigarh employed. Handsome package. Well settled family. WhatsApp 94160-31450.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL24016854

Match for beautiful PR Newzealand Arora girl, 5'-3", Sept. 95, B.Sc., Manager. Seeks PR Newzealand boy. 78890-49995.

MISC

CL24015078

Suitable match for Chandigarh based Verma Hindu vegetarian girl, 23 years, 5'-2", Astrologer earning above 35 Lakh P.A. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp 79864-24704.

MISC

CL24016293

Match for Smart, beautiful, Himachali Chaudhary girl 5'/ 05.07.1993, 5.30 pm, Chandigarh, M.Com, MA, ETT, CTET Qualified, Teacher Govt. School, Chandigarh (on contract). Contact 94651-24826.

NRI

CL24014799

Suitable qualified match for Ravidasia vegetarian Jalandhar based beautiful, Canadian citizen girl, September 89, 5'-7", BDS India, Masters of Public Health from America. Branch Manager in Bank of Montreal at Calgary. 9417806361.

NRI

CL24015137

Suitable match for Ravidasia girl, DOB: 23.07.1989, height 5'-5", MD (Anaesthesia) from PGI Chandigarh, presently working as Sr. Clinical Fellow in Wolverhampton (United Kingdom). Father Doctor. Mother Teacher. Seeking Doctor/Medicos settled in UK. Please send complete profile on Whatsapp: +91-96461-21707.

NRI

CL24015143

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, 5'-3", Dec. 1996, Graduation from PAU Ludhiana, completing Ph.D in Dec. 2024 from USA, Younger Brother settled in Canada, Parents Government job. 98556-92175.

NRI

CL24015197

Match for USA citizen Sikh Rajput girl extremely beautiful slim fair 24 years 5'9" MS Data Science. Looking for a handsome well-qualified and well-settled in the USA Sikh Boy 25-29 years old with good family values. Please email details to [email protected]

NRI

CL24015304

Dentist/Medico match from US/Canada for INBDE cleared Dentist girl, convent educated, 5'-7", 31 yrs, Saini Sikh Canadian PR. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp credentials to 9463007527.

NRI

CL24016007

Suitable match for Austria born, Brahmin (Sidher) beautiful girl, 6 March 1996, 12:28 am IST, 5'-6", Nurse. Preferred Europe. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9878892161.

NRI

CL24016091

Suitable match for SC Ravidasia, Canada citizen girl, April 1993, 5'-3", B.Tech. Computer Science, QA Developer, short time divorcee. Father Inspector retired. Mother housewife. Sister/brother good job in Canada. Contact: 8847074636.

NRI

CL24016581

SM4 beautiful, educated, settled, Canada PR girl, 5'-8", Nov 98 born, Hindu/Sikh upper cast no bar, Doctor/Engineer/IT preferred call 9855441943, 9592867943.

NRI

CL24017065

SM for well educated girl, 32, 5’-4” , working in Germany. Boy well settled in Germany/ NRI preferred. Upper caste only. 62804-74492.

RAJPUT

CL24014810

Suitable match for beautiful, independent and homely Himachali Rajput girl. Daughter of an Army Officer, born September 1995, 5'-4", working in a corporate law firm in Mumbai. Seeks Class I Government Officer or well placed in Private Sector/Merchant Navy. Contact 81309-33788.

RAJPUT

CL24015348

Suitable match for Rajput Jaswal girl, 10.12.1995, Delhi, 5'-6", BAMS, MHA, working in hospital. Tricity, Himachal preferred. Contact: 94181-94956

RAJPUT

CL24015688

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U. Preferred tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

RAJPUT

CL24016891

Suitable match for Thakur Rajput (Minhas) beautiful, fair girl, 24 Nov. 1992, 5'-5", Canadian citizen, Manager in Good company. Contact only Rajput Thakur, Canadian citizen/ PR/work permit holder. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp number +61470561679 Call after 1 pm to 3 pm India time.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24016160

Suitable match for Dhiman Hindu girl 07/88, 5'-3", done Bachelor of Physiotherapy (P.G.I.M.E.R.) working in Govt Bank as Deputy Manager, Chandigarh. Prefer well educated settled boy in Tricity/ Himachal Pradesh. Marriage bureau excuse. Mobile: 98724-43454, 99156-10423.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24015289

Suitable match (Turbaned, vegetarian boy) for Ramdasia Sikh girl (Canada citizen), April 1993/ 5’-5”, M.Sc. in Bio Chemistry (PU), PG Diploma in Bio Technology (Canada), working in Food Industry (Brampton), father deceased, mother working in Survey of India, Chandigarh, one younger brother (PR) in Canada, second younger brother in Chandigarh. Contact 93480-00013.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24016877

Suitable match for Ad-dharmi girl, BDS (India), PG in Health Care Administration (Canada), 1996, 5'-4", Applied for work permit Canada, planning to take Dental licensing exams, working in Dental office. Seeking Canadian/American PR/citizen well settled match. Medico match preferred. Father Gazetted officer (retied), Mother Govt school teacher (retired). Sister MD Medicine. Brother PR Canada. Contact: 9815877120.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24017113

Ad-Dharmi girl, 85/ 5'-2", B.Tech., MBA, Project Engineer, Chandigarh, have UK visitor visa, need NRI/ Govt. employ. 94639-44882, 70094-46997.

SIKH

CL24016668

Brahmin Sikh girl, 5'-3", 04.12.1980, M.Com., fair complexion, Govt. job. Only unmarried boy contact. 079732-57905.

SIKH

CL24017127

Wanted handsome tall smart never married 39 yrs and above preferably specialist Doctor and professionally qualified Engineers, MBA, very well settled from Canada USA or India and other countries willing to relocate Canada for very beautiful smart tall 5'-7", 40 years never married super specialist Sikh Doctor girl, practicing Canada belonging highly educated financially well off Delhi family respond profile recent pictures WhatsApp: +91 99999-80558.

SIKH ARORA

CL24016956

Suitable match for Arora Sikh Amritsari, beautiful girl 1995/ 5’-6”, M.Sc. Internet Studies, Father Retd. SDO, brother settled in Australia, [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24014982

Looking for well qualified compatible match for Sikh Arora girl. B.Tech, MS, Feb.95/ 5'-1" working in USA. Family well settled in Ludhiana. 95010-02197. Contact only USA Gursikh boy.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL24015167

Match for suitable Tonk-Kshatriya beautiful smart convent educated girl 25/ 5'-2", B.Tech., MBA, working in reputed company Gurgaon, package 10 LPA +. Contact: 94257-25081.

