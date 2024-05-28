Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24017810
Wanted suitable match for Aggarwal Garg gotra Doctor girl, BDS, MDS (Endodontics), 28, 5'-1", Jalandhar based family. Contact: 9814007390.
AGGARWAL
CL24019116
Match for Mar 1986, looks much younger Aggarwal, B.Tech, Issuless divorcee, Vegetarian, Fair, Slim, Very Beautiful girl from Panchkula based status family. Contact- 94783-74568
AHLUWALIA
CL24017976
NRI parents looking for a qualified match for their daughter age 25, height 5'-4", done B.Sc. in Medical Imaging (working). NRI Sikh Ahluwalia preferred. Ph: +64 22 024 7982.
BRAHMIN
CL24017559
Suitable match for Brahmin girl 93 born, 5'-6", BLLB, working as LR Punjab and Haryana High Court. Father Bank Manager, Mother LIC employee. Contact: 70097-96362.
CHRISTIAN
CL24017655
Suitable match for Protestant Christian girl B.Sc Nursing 30 yrs, 5'-3". Working at Canada. Mob: 9872311237.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24012831
Suitable match for SC MBBS DCP in CRPF divorcee girl 33/5'-7". Mob: 7589425955, 9464908184.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24014775
Match for Saini Sikh slim girl, January 1989, 5'-3", MD (Anesthesia), DrNB(Critical Care Medicine), Consultant in private Hospital, Mohali. Call 95015-88455.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24015141
Suitable match for Ravidasia girl, DOB: 23.07.1989, height 5'-5", MD (Anaesthesia) from PGI Chandigarh, presently working as Sr. Clinical Fellow in Wolverhampton (United Kingdom). Father Doctor. Mother Teacher. Seeking Doctor/Medicos settled in UK. Please send complete profile on Whatsapp: +91-96461-21707.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24017266
MD/MS match for Gaur Brahmin girl 19.02.1997, 5'-4", Pursuing DNB Pediatrics from Jaipur Rajasthan, send biodata with latest pic 95712-45926, 98883-74071.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24017684
Medico (MD/ MS/ MDS)/ Civil Services match for Chandigarh based Aggarwal girl, 30/5'-5", MBBS, MD (Psychiatry), doing job in Pvt. Hospital. Contact 73763-08600.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24017884
Non-drinker, non-trimmer, pure veg, Medico/Non-medico match for MD Radiology, Amrtidhari girl, 22.09.1990, 5'-5". 9888776842.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24017887
DM/Mch/MD/MS/MBBS Jatt Sikh Doctor match for our MD Medicine Daughter. 1994 born, 5'-2". Contact No. 98554-96501.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24017889
Suitable match for Sept 1989, 5'-2" MBBS DA Anesthesia SC, vegetarian girl, working in corporate sector. Brother & sister-in-law, both doctors. Contact: +91-62394-43965.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24018246
Match for MBBS, MD, fair, beautiful Rajput girl, 5'-3", 37, Central Govt. job. 98160-08725, 70183-56778.
JAT SIKH
CL24017222
Suitable macth for jatt Sikh girl(26-01-1993) 5'-4' MBA. We are well reputed vegetarian family with strong background seeks vegetarian and non-drinker groom with 40-45 acre land.dist(fazilka) 98724-14632 , 97790-45570
JAT SIKH
CL24017384
Seeking well qualified match for Australian citizen girl, 1984, 5'-3", short term divorced without kids, MSC IT, Graduate in Nursing, working as a RN, Email: [email protected] Contact number: 0435879005.
JAT SIKH
CL24017862
Well-educated Jat Sikh family seeking well settled match for their Australian citizen daughter 40, 5'-5", fair, beautiful and never married. Highly educated with double Masters degrees, working as a Senior Manager in a MNC. Family well-settled in Australia 20+ years, working at reputable positions. Please Email details with recent pics at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24019219
Wanted Jat-Sikh professionally qualified groom settled or willing to settle in Canada/ US for 1994 born, 5'-4" girl, working as senior executive in a leading financial institute in Canada. Respond with detailed profile and pics @ WhatsApp: +91-98705-64908.
KHATRI
CL24017705
SMF KHARTI WORKING GIRL 29-02-1992 B-TECH CSE TOB 7.10 PM BOP DHURI CHD 15 LAC PACKAGE PERFRENCE CANDIAN BOY PR/CITIZEN /TRICITY WHATSAP MN. 9780470098
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24017144
PQM for beautiful qualified well-travelled from Sikh family 32/5.1'working for Australian IT company from home. Religion no bar.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24017161
Match for 5'-4", Hindu Khatri educated girl 1994, Chandigarh born, working in Health Deptt. One brother, Father Government employee. (NRI preferred). 76965-07942.
NRI
CL24015197
Match for USA citizen Sikh Rajput girl extremely beautiful slim fair 24 years 5'9" MS Data Science. Looking for a handsome well-qualified and well-settled in the USA Sikh Boy 25-29 years old with good family values. Please email details to [email protected]
NRI
CL24017703
Suitable match for Ravidassia Australia PR ,innocent Issueless ,divorcee girl ( short time marriage ) , 1990, 5'-4",Masters in computer science, Parents well settled in punjab. Non drinker Australia living boy preferred. Whatsapp - 6280917789
NRI
CL24012570
Parents seeking professionally qualified match for Sikh Ahluwalia beautiful girl 39, looks younger, 5'-5", MS, Finance Manager, US citizen, divorced short period, No kids. Working boy in US or Canada (Willing to relocate) preferred. +919988067011.
NRI
CL24017143
Seeking a suitable tall match for 5ft 9" tall, Saini Sikh girl,1994 India born and now US citizen, working with the US government. Send details with photo to WhatsApp # +1407-607-3100 or email- [email protected].
NRI
CL24017532
Seeking Canadian PR well educated match for Canadian citizen SC ad-dharma girl, 31 yrs, 5'-3", (Gotras: Mal/Ahir), Bachelor of Nursing from Canada. Registered Nurse working in Hospital. Living in Canada from 2009. Contact: +1-403 862 6806, +1-403 830 5721.
NRI
CL24017883
Chandigarh born studied Hindu Khatri beautiful fair girl, 5'-5", June 1998, Registered Nurse PR Australia, Clinical Manager, Age Care Hospital, 140 K salary per annum. Father retired Sr. position Pvt. Co., Mother working Dy Director Central Govt., own house Chandigarh. Brother Solicitor PR Australia, own business Brisbane. 94172-13643, 98729-91254.
NRI
CL24018382
Qualified match for Sikh never married, 1982 born, 5'-4", fair, Australian educated and citizen girl, working in very senior position. Family professional and well settled in Australia. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL24018963
Seeking a suitable match for a well settled and established 30 year old female born and raised in Canada. Affluent Jat/Sikh family. Educational background in Civil Engineering 5'-3". Preference to Malwa/Majha region and clean shaven matches. Please WhatsApp pictures and biodata to 587-777-4006.
NRI
CL24019101
Match for Canadian citizen (living Toronto) India born Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian girl 36/5'-2", working as Financial Analyst, completing CPA. Required professionally qualified boy working in Canada or USA. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp 83600-57709, 001 4165087393.
NRI
CL24019215
Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Contact: +91-98883-45403.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24017399
Match for 5'-2", slim, fair, 98 born, convent educated Sikh girl from status family, B.Tech. Preferred educated boy from established business family. Upper caste no bar. 9814662133.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24017659
Well settled educated employed / businessman teetotaller turbaned Sikh match from tricity for Ramgarhia, 5'-3", Oct. 1995, beautiful, fair, smart girl, M.Sc Fashion Designing, working in Chandigarh. 78375-62960, 84277-63917.
SAINI
CL24017217
Looking for suitable boy for 29 year old, 5'-1", Saini Sikh girl, British citizen, working as a Telecom Billing Analyst. Looking for professional boy, who is willing to migrate to the England UK. Interested person must send pictures and full biodata on: +44-7459-970-937.
SAINI
CL24017914
Suitable match for beautiful slim Punjabi Saini Sikh girl, October 1991, 5'-3", B.Tech (CSE). PR Canada. 96465-89859, 98765-52059.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24017250
Suitable qualified, only Himachali settled (Govt job/businessman) match for SC beautiful girl, 32 yrs, 5'-5", B.Tech. Parents Govt job. Caste no bar. Call/whatsapp: 7009211759.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24018925
Match for Ad-dharmi, beautiful girl 1990 born, 5'-4", Ph.D Chemistry. 83750-54579. [email protected]
SIKH
CL24017813
Canada/US PR/Citizen, Engineer/Doctor match for Sikh Ahluwalia beautiful slim Canada PR girl, 1997 born, 5'-5", Convent educated, B.Tech in Electronics Engineering, M.Eng in Cyber security from Canada. Working in MNC. Family based in Chandigarh/Mohali, +91-7888804899. +91-9814957558
SIKH
CL24018931
Brahmin Sikh girl 5'-4", 21.12.1979, fair complexion, Ph.D, PR Canada, now in India. Divorcee excuse. Contact: 95012-80648.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24019094
Match for Arora Gursikh beautiful MBBS, MD, Oct. 89, 5'-4" girl, Senior Resident. Whatsapp: 97804-45478
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24019360
Alliance from professionally qualified well established business family match for beautiful convent educated Architect girl, 27, 5'-3". Prefer status Sikh Khatri/ Arora family. Whatsapp: 90410-42027.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound flight at Delhi airport turns out hoax
The bomb scare prompted authorities to evacuate all the staf...
10 dead, several feared trapped as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram amid rains
The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum...
‘Excise scam’: Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent listing of plea in Supreme Court for extension of interim bail on medical grounds
A Vacation Bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Vis...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...