Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

Wanted suitable match for Aggarwal Garg gotra Doctor girl, BDS, MDS (Endodontics), 28, 5'-1", Jalandhar based family. Contact: 9814007390.

AGGARWAL

Match for Mar 1986, looks much younger Aggarwal, B.Tech, Issuless divorcee, Vegetarian, Fair, Slim, Very Beautiful girl from Panchkula based status family. Contact- 94783-74568

AHLUWALIA

NRI parents looking for a qualified match for their daughter age 25, height 5'-4", done B.Sc. in Medical Imaging (working). NRI Sikh Ahluwalia preferred. Ph: +64 22 024 7982.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for Brahmin girl 93 born, 5'-6", BLLB, working as LR Punjab and Haryana High Court. Father Bank Manager, Mother LIC employee. Contact: 70097-96362.

CHRISTIAN

Suitable match for Protestant Christian girl B.Sc Nursing 30 yrs, 5'-3". Working at Canada. Mob: 9872311237.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Suitable match for SC MBBS DCP in CRPF divorcee girl 33/5'-7". Mob: 7589425955, 9464908184.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Match for Saini Sikh slim girl, January 1989, 5'-3", MD (Anesthesia), DrNB(Critical Care Medicine), Consultant in private Hospital, Mohali. Call 95015-88455.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Suitable match for Ravidasia girl, DOB: 23.07.1989, height 5'-5", MD (Anaesthesia) from PGI Chandigarh, presently working as Sr. Clinical Fellow in Wolverhampton (United Kingdom). Father Doctor. Mother Teacher. Seeking Doctor/Medicos settled in UK. Please send complete profile on Whatsapp: +91-96461-21707.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

MD/MS match for Gaur Brahmin girl 19.02.1997, 5'-4", Pursuing DNB Pediatrics from Jaipur Rajasthan, send biodata with latest pic 95712-45926, 98883-74071.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Medico (MD/ MS/ MDS)/ Civil Services match for Chandigarh based Aggarwal girl, 30/5'-5", MBBS, MD (Psychiatry), doing job in Pvt. Hospital. Contact 73763-08600.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Non-drinker, non-trimmer, pure veg, Medico/Non-medico match for MD Radiology, Amrtidhari girl, 22.09.1990, 5'-5". 9888776842.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

DM/Mch/MD/MS/MBBS Jatt Sikh Doctor match for our MD Medicine Daughter. 1994 born, 5'-2". Contact No. 98554-96501.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Suitable match for Sept 1989, 5'-2" MBBS DA Anesthesia SC, vegetarian girl, working in corporate sector. Brother & sister-in-law, both doctors. Contact: +91-62394-43965.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Match for MBBS, MD, fair, beautiful Rajput girl, 5'-3", 37, Central Govt. job. 98160-08725, 70183-56778.

JAT SIKH

Suitable macth for jatt Sikh girl(26-01-1993) 5'-4' MBA. We are well reputed vegetarian family with strong background seeks vegetarian and non-drinker groom with 40-45 acre land.dist(fazilka) 98724-14632 , 97790-45570

JAT SIKH

Seeking well qualified match for Australian citizen girl, 1984, 5'-3", short term divorced without kids, MSC IT, Graduate in Nursing, working as a RN, Email: [email protected] Contact number: 0435879005.

JAT SIKH

Well-educated Jat Sikh family seeking well settled match for their Australian citizen daughter 40, 5'-5", fair, beautiful and never married. Highly educated with double Masters degrees, working as a Senior Manager in a MNC. Family well-settled in Australia 20+ years, working at reputable positions. Please Email details with recent pics at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Wanted Jat-Sikh professionally qualified groom settled or willing to settle in Canada/ US for 1994 born, 5'-4" girl, working as senior executive in a leading financial institute in Canada. Respond with detailed profile and pics @ WhatsApp: +91-98705-64908.

KHATRI

SMF KHARTI WORKING GIRL 29-02-1992 B-TECH CSE TOB 7.10 PM BOP DHURI CHD 15 LAC PACKAGE PERFRENCE CANDIAN BOY PR/CITIZEN /TRICITY WHATSAP MN. 9780470098

KHATRI/ARORA

PQM for beautiful qualified well-travelled from Sikh family 32/5.1'working for Australian IT company from home. Religion no bar.

KHATRI/ARORA

Match for 5'-4", Hindu Khatri educated girl 1994, Chandigarh born, working in Health Deptt. One brother, Father Government employee. (NRI preferred). 76965-07942.

NRI

Match for USA citizen Sikh Rajput girl extremely beautiful slim fair 24 years 5'9" MS Data Science. Looking for a handsome well-qualified and well-settled in the USA Sikh Boy 25-29 years old with good family values. Please email details to [email protected]

NRI

Suitable match for Ravidassia Australia PR ,innocent Issueless ,divorcee girl ( short time marriage ) , 1990, 5'-4",Masters in computer science, Parents well settled in punjab. Non drinker Australia living boy preferred. Whatsapp - 6280917789

NRI

Parents seeking professionally qualified match for Sikh Ahluwalia beautiful girl 39, looks younger, 5'-5", MS, Finance Manager, US citizen, divorced short period, No kids. Working boy in US or Canada (Willing to relocate) preferred. +919988067011.

NRI

Seeking a suitable tall match for 5ft 9" tall, Saini Sikh girl,1994 India born and now US citizen, working with the US government. Send details with photo to WhatsApp # +1407-607-3100 or email- [email protected].

NRI

Seeking Canadian PR well educated match for Canadian citizen SC ad-dharma girl, 31 yrs, 5'-3", (Gotras: Mal/Ahir), Bachelor of Nursing from Canada. Registered Nurse working in Hospital. Living in Canada from 2009. Contact: +1-403 862 6806, +1-403 830 5721.

NRI

Chandigarh born studied Hindu Khatri beautiful fair girl, 5'-5", June 1998, Registered Nurse PR Australia, Clinical Manager, Age Care Hospital, 140 K salary per annum. Father retired Sr. position Pvt. Co., Mother working Dy Director Central Govt., own house Chandigarh. Brother Solicitor PR Australia, own business Brisbane. 94172-13643, 98729-91254.

NRI

Qualified match for Sikh never married, 1982 born, 5'-4", fair, Australian educated and citizen girl, working in very senior position. Family professional and well settled in Australia. Email: [email protected]

NRI

Seeking a suitable match for a well settled and established 30 year old female born and raised in Canada. Affluent Jat/Sikh family. Educational background in Civil Engineering 5'-3". Preference to Malwa/Majha region and clean shaven matches. Please WhatsApp pictures and biodata to 587-777-4006.

NRI

Match for Canadian citizen (living Toronto) India born Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian girl 36/5'-2", working as Financial Analyst, completing CPA. Required professionally qualified boy working in Canada or USA. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp 83600-57709, 001 4165087393.

NRI

Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, 5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Contact: +91-98883-45403.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Match for 5'-2", slim, fair, 98 born, convent educated Sikh girl from status family, B.Tech. Preferred educated boy from established business family. Upper caste no bar. 9814662133.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Well settled educated employed / businessman teetotaller turbaned Sikh match from tricity for Ramgarhia, 5'-3", Oct. 1995, beautiful, fair, smart girl, M.Sc Fashion Designing, working in Chandigarh. 78375-62960, 84277-63917.

SAINI

Looking for suitable boy for 29 year old, 5'-1", Saini Sikh girl, British citizen, working as a Telecom Billing Analyst. Looking for professional boy, who is willing to migrate to the England UK. Interested person must send pictures and full biodata on: +44-7459-970-937.

SAINI

Suitable match for beautiful slim Punjabi Saini Sikh girl, October 1991, 5'-3", B.Tech (CSE). PR Canada. 96465-89859, 98765-52059.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable qualified, only Himachali settled (Govt job/businessman) match for SC beautiful girl, 32 yrs, 5'-5", B.Tech. Parents Govt job. Caste no bar. Call/whatsapp: 7009211759.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Match for Ad-dharmi, beautiful girl 1990 born, 5'-4", Ph.D Chemistry. 83750-54579. [email protected]

SIKH

Canada/US PR/Citizen, Engineer/Doctor match for Sikh Ahluwalia beautiful slim Canada PR girl, 1997 born, 5'-5", Convent educated, B.Tech in Electronics Engineering, M.Eng in Cyber security from Canada. Working in MNC. Family based in Chandigarh/Mohali, +91-7888804899. +91-9814957558

SIKH

Brahmin Sikh girl 5'-4", 21.12.1979, fair complexion, Ph.D, PR Canada, now in India. Divorcee excuse. Contact: 95012-80648.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

Match for Arora Gursikh beautiful MBBS, MD, Oct. 89, 5'-4" girl, Senior Resident. Whatsapp: 97804-45478

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

Alliance from professionally qualified well established business family match for beautiful convent educated Architect girl, 27, 5'-3". Prefer status Sikh Khatri/ Arora family. Whatsapp: 90410-42027.

