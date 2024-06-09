Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL24021325
Mohyal Brahmin girl 5?-4?, 07.08.1992, 5.53 pm, Solan, M.Pharm, working in reputed Pharma Co. in tri city, Chandigarh. Service class in/around Chandigarh preferred. WhatsApp 9817299576
BRAHMIN
CL24021421
Inviting suitable match for Hindu Brahmin girl, 27.06.93, 5'-7", fair, M.A. in Psychology, with family background Medical and Defence services. Working Gurgaon. 98110-40951.
BRAHMIN
CL24022093
Compatible match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin girl, B.Tech, CSE, Sr. Software Engineer (Mohali), 18.06.1996, 06:13 am, POB: Delhi, 5'-6", 24 LPA. Whatsapp: 94642-91077.
BRAHMIN
CL24022894
Educated boy professional/businessman Status Match for slim Beautiful cultured Msc. Psychiatric Nursing, Sarswat Brahmin Girl 1991 Born, 5.5", Upper Cast Welcome Tricity Preferred, Mobile No. 8699626171, 9888393969
BRAHMIN
CL24023051
Match for Saraswat Brahmin Unmarried girl, Sep. 1979 (Looks younger), Master’s degree, Permanent Job with grade scale. Currently, the girl is in Australia on a visitor visa, The girl's brother is an Australian citizen. Preferred NRI from Australia or well-settled in India. Early marriage. WhatsApp call/ text +61 468 305679.
BRAHMIN
CL24023274
Pure vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy, 8.12.1991, 11:32 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-10", Commerce Graduate, well established Immigration Consultant. Seeks qualified, beautiful girl. Contact: 98140-00752.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24014775
Match for Saini Sikh slim girl, January 1989, 5'-3", MD (Anesthesia), DrNB(Critical Care Medicine), Consultant in private Hospital, Mohali. Call 95015-88455.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24021986
Seeking Jatt Sikh, tall, handsome Doctor, resident / fellow / attending USA for Jatt Sikh daughter, USA Citizen born, 1993, 5'-6", brought up, completed MBBS Punjab, now working internal Medicine resident New York. Contact: [email protected]
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24023194
Medico or Civil Servant match for MDS working in PGI slim beautiful 5’-5”, 93. 98156-25464.
JAT SIKH
CL24021582
Parents are seeking a suitable qualified match for their daughter, who was born in June 1994 and is 5 ft. 4 inch tall, currently working as an Electrical Engineer in Calgary-Canada, after completing her Bachelors degree in April this year. We are a Canadian citizen Jat- Sikh family and follow the Radha-Soami faith, we have equal faith in Shri Guru Granth Sahib ji. Only vegetarian and teetotaler families may contact us at +1-587-436-0964 or [email protected].
JAT SIKH
CL24021954
Suitable match for Beautiful, Jatt Sikh girl, 28, 5'-3", Canadian PR, Masters from reputed Canadian University, working as Data Scientist in Toronto. Seeking professionally qualified Jatt Sikh match living in US/ Canada. Please send biodata/ photos on WhatsApp- +1 5484884007.
JAT SIKH
CL24021745
Jat Sikh Dhaliwal girl , 1993/ 5 9"convent educated, medical graduate, comes from a well known political family- 9779043016
JAT SIKH
CL24023204
NRI parents well settled in Europe Sweden are seeking handsome, tall, good looking boy between age 30-34 years, well qualified preferably Doctor Engineer from Jatt Sikh family for their beautiful daughter, 32 years, 5'-5", MBA, doing business in jewelry diamond sector. Contact: 8968918940, Whatsapp: +46769484960.
KHATRI
CL24022916
Match for Chandigarh based Hindu Khatri May 1993, Height 5-1,slim beautiful & smart,BDS serving,belongs to business family.Required Non-Manglik Doctor/Business family.9418022099
KHATRI
CL24021369
Looking for soulmate preferably non-smoker for an opinionated feminist girl, 5-2, atheist, 29 years, well educated, working in Patiala. Best time to call after 6 pm on 7696995445 or share the bio-data anytime on WhatsApp.
KHATRI
CL24022990
Seeking a match for Manglik girl,18 Jan'94 at 4:05 PM, 5.5", from Dasuya. M.Tech, Assistant Professor.Contact:9878003219.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24017144
PQM for beautiful qualified well-travelled from Sikh family 32/5.1'working for Australian IT company from home. Religion no bar.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24021770
Suitable match for beautiful, fair Khatri Girl 1992, 5’-4", CA Inter, MBA (Finance), Finance head in MNC, Chandigarh. 99157-76134.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24021981
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri Nov. 1991 born, 5'-5", slim fair complexion B.Tech., MBA girl Chandigarh employed handsome package, well settled family. WhatsApp 93065-43778.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24023196
PQM for beautiful Hindu Arora Software Developer girl Toronto PR December 94 born, Jalandhar, 5.2, M.Tech., 98145-23236, preference Toronto based Software Developer.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24023280
Qualified Match for fair, 05.01.1989, 12.42 pm, Ambala, 5'-3", M.Tech, Gurgaon MNC, 25 LPA, Cast no bar. 7015415709
MAHAJAN
CL24021465
Himachali Mahajan girl 10.10.96, 6.24 pm, Chandigarh/ 5'-6'', M.Com, B.Ed, job Pvt Bank Chandigarh. 70875-40810.
MISC
CL24023142
Suitable match for beautiful Bhagat girl, 25th July 1986, 5'-4", M.Tech, Assistant Professor Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, pursuing Ph.D. from Thaper University, Patiala. Parents retired from bank. Brother settled Canada. Contact: 9815010165.
NRI
CL24015143
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh girl, 5'-3", Dec. 1996, Graduation from PAU Ludhiana, completing Ph.D in Dec. 2024 from USA, Younger Brother settled in Canada, Parents Government job. 98556-92175.
NRI
CL24018382
Qualified match for Sikh never married, 1982 born, 5'-4", fair, Australian educated and citizen girl, working in very senior position. Family professional and well settled in Australia. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL24021216
Match for Canadian citizen Hindu Rajput girl 1991/5'-3". Pure vegetarian. Living in Toronto, Canada, with Bachelors Degree. Looking for handsome and well-qualified boy Canadian PR/ Citizen. Biodata and photo a must - WhatsApp only 64778-76133. (Marriage bureau excused.)
NRI
CL24021863
Suitable match for Sikh Parjapati beautiful working girl, born Dec. 1992, 5'-4", BBA, MPA, REIWA (Real Estate), presently living in Perth (Australia). Seeks Indian boy preferably PR in Australia. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 8528517077.
NRI
CL24021871
Ad-dharmi Australian citizen unmarried girl, 43, 5'-3". Seeks educated, vegetarian boy. Caste no bar. 9915541110.
NRI
CL24021997
Educated match for Canada PR , Financial Analyst girl, $60K pa, November 1989, 5 ft., Nai Sikh (non professional), educated family. WhatsApp 98778-18274.
RAJPUT
CL24022019
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U. Preferred tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24021156
Seeking proposal for Ramgarhia Sikh girl 1989 born, 5'-2", studying in Australia. Upper class no bar. NRI preferred WhatsApp 98721-66670.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24021578
Graduate girl 89/5.5' divorced no baby, 8 years work experience Require settled NRI match 9855848979
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24022256
Chandigarh based family. Looking suitable match for Himachali Dhiman Manglik girl, 92 born, Canadian PR, convent educated, B.Tech., Post Graduate from Canada. Working in reputed IT Company. Boy settled in Canada, PR or work visa need apply only. Contact/ Send details on WhatsApp 62831-15877.
SAINI
CL24023219
Well-educated Sikh/Hindu Saini match for my Canadian citizen Sikh Saini daughter. She is 28 beautiful, slim. 5’-4”, M.Sc. (Pharmacology), B.Sc. (biochemistry), B.Ed, earning 60000 per annum, Family settled in Canada for more than 25 years with background of Mohali. We prefer Canadian resident. WhatsApp biodata at +14374496533.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24023123
Suitable alliance invited from highly placed and educated family, IAS/IPS/State executive administrative services/MD/MS for chamar girl, 26, graduate from LSR and postgraduate from PU, 5?-3??,parent professor in a government university. Contact: 9416291029
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24021288
Match for BAMS Doctor, 35, 5’-1”, Mahasha fair girl, father Gazetted officer, sister MBBS Doctor married, pure vegetarian, own flat at Chandigarh. Send biodata on WhatsApp only 98728-90940.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24021477
Match for Mohali based Ad-dharmi issueless divorcee girl, 1988, 5'-1" , MBA, working in corporate sector. Preference tricity or NRI. Contact: 94174-21421, 79736-93728.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24021901
Suitable match for Hindu Ravidasia girl 20.11.1991, 5’-2”, Chandigarh, Ph.D Microbiology, doing job USA. Radha Swami family. 94170-37848.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24022446
Suitable match for SC Ad-dharmi girl, BDS, 18.10.1993, 5'-3", Family Jalandhar settled, job MNC Gurgaon, Good package. Father retired Senior bank Manager. Seeks NRI/Govt employee. Doaba preferred. Mobile: 9876003968.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24022608
SM4 Jalandhar based Ad-dharmi girl, 7.11.95, 5'-4", BDS working in MNC at Mohali (work from home), 50000/- per month. Father in Govt service. Officer/Engineer/NRI preferred. 7888404737.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24022630
Well settled match for Ad-Dharmi M.Com. beautiful girl, born March 1991/5', Private job. Prefer in Tricity & H.P. Contact 99151-72352.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24023162
Ad-Dharmi girl 85/5’-3”, B.Tech., MBA, Project Engineer, Chandigarh, UK visitor visa need NRI only. 70094-46997.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24023193
Alliance from highly educated and well placed is invited for 5?-3??, LLM, LLB, BE,91 born, sibling practising advocate at high court,parent doctors.Contact: 9416766803
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24023340
Suitable match for SC beautiful fair, pure vegetarian (Radhasoami) girl, BA, LL.B Hons, 5'-4", 24.4.1994, Younger sister Dentist in Canada, younger brother Advocate. Status political family. Need vegetarian match only. Send biodata on whatsapp: 9056811272.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24023362
Match for Ramdasia vegetarian girl, 1987, 5’-3”, M.Pharmacy. Parents retired gazetted officer, living in Mohali. Caste no bar. Canadian PR or any other country settled will be preferred. 98153-35992
SIKH
CL24021686
Very beautiful Sikh girl 5’-8”, 1997 born from Chandigarh, currently working as a Management Consultant with Grant Thornton LLP, Mumbai, salary in six figures per month. Contact: 92161-60015. Email: [email protected]
SIKH
CL24021702
Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech., MBA, Jan 1988, 5'-3", HDFC Bank employed. Parents retired officers. Contact 098963-34847, 99922-20216.
SIKH
CL24022960
Sikh parents in Canada invite proposals for their Post graduate working daughter 29 years, 5'-4", Seeking alliance from well educated Canadian born / raised gentleman. Respond with details to: [email protected]
SIKH ARORA
CL24021361
Professionally qualified match for Gursikh Arora girl, 5'-1"/ 19.2.91, (Divorce 2019, No issue), working as Clinical Psychologist in Mohali (Govt.), doing Ph.D. Tricity preferred. 88262-30825.
