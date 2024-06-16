Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL24024509

Manglik/ Non-Manglik match for Garg Aggarwal girl, B.Tech. (CSE), 5'-7", 30th September, 1996 at 04:20 a.m., Chandigarh born, working in MNC at Bangluru, 28 LPA. Father Group 'A' Gazetted Officer/ Mother Govt. employee in Chandigarh. WhatsApp Contact No. 95010-25263.

AHLUWALIA

CL24023575

Mohali based Ahluwalia Vegetarian M.Sc Dietics, doing P.Hd, height 5'-1'', age 26 yrs, gotra Paul. Only Ahluwalia boy contact 94173-37979.

ARORA

CL24025628

SACHDEVA CANADIAN PR BEAUTIFUL GIRL 02-04-1998, (12:12PM HOSHIARPUR) 5'-8'' MINOR HEALTHY, GRADUATE, SEEKS CANADIAN PR OR AMERICAN PR BOY MOBILE : 7807469667 , 7807120535

BRAHMIN

CL24023435

SM4 Himachali regular KVS teacher of 15.11.95, height 5'-1", Father Railway Officer. Govt Job preferred, for Kundali match CV on 95606-97156.

DIVORCEE

CL24023434

Divorcee Aggarwal 08.05.1992, MBA, Banking Sector Area Head in Chandigarh. Seeking well educated understanding groom. 94172-20377.

DIVORCEE

CL24023822

Match for issueless divorcee Punjabi girl, 1985, 5', Postgraduate, working in corporate sector Gurugram. Plz send BHP [email protected] 70151-47359.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24023483

Seeking US based handsome medical doctor boy for Hindu Punjabi Khatri, very beautiful, fair, 29/ 5?-4? doctor girl working in USA. WhatsApp : +91 9811950359

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24024251

Mazhbi Sikh beautiful slim girl, 5'-4", 1989, MBBS, MPH (Pursuing), working Pharmacovigilance. Family well-settled in Chandigarh, seeks professionally qualified match, already settled/ willing to move abroad. Tricity preferred. 94642-50347. Marriage bureau excuse.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24024322

Seeking Jatt Sikh tall, handsome, Doctor, Resident / fellow / Attending USA for Jatt Sikh daughter, USA Citizen born, 1993, 5'-6", brought up, completed MBBS Punjab. now working internal medicine resident New York. Contact [email protected]

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24025268

PQM from USA/India for Gursikh Arora beautiful girl 5'-0"/1994 convent educated cultured girl BDS doing MDS (OS) INBDE passed, brother Doctor USA settled. 98777-76326.

JAT SIKH

CL24015373

Beautiful Jat Sikh girl, Nov.96/ 5'-5", Masters in Business (Sydney Business School), working with IT MNC in India WFH. Well-off family of Tricity, of Senior Govt. Officer. Well educated, well employed boy preferred. Whatsapp 93162-27033.

JAT SIKH

CL24019453

Professionally Qualified match for Jatt Sikh Software Engineer, 5'-4" /Jan. 1988 born, fair, brief marriage divorced, working in MNC. Well settled family from Gurdaspur. 98728-71934.

JAT SIKH

CL24021582

Parents are seeking a suitable qualified match for their daughter, who was born in June 1994 and is 5 ft. 4 inch tall, currently working as an Electrical Engineer in Calgary-Canada, after completing her Bachelors degree in April this year. We are a Canadian citizen Jat- Sikh family and follow the Radha-Soami faith, we have equal faith in Shri Guru Granth Sahib ji. Only vegetarian and teetotaler families may contact us at +1-587-436-0964 or [email protected].

JAT SIKH

CL24023204

NRI parents well settled in Europe Sweden are seeking handsome, tall, good looking boy between age 30-34 years, well qualified preferably Doctor Engineer from Jatt Sikh family for their beautiful daughter, 32 years, 5'-5", MBA, doing business in jewelry diamond sector. Contact: 8968918940, Whatsapp: +46769484960.

JAT SIKH

CL24023420

A family from Chandigarh is searching for an appropriate match for their daughter, born in 1979. They seek a settled partner. If interested, please reach out at 99153-82618.

JAT SIKH

CL24023494

Canadian PR Jat Sikh convent educated girl 1986 born Jalandhar (Doaba), 5'-2". M.A English. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915211069.

JAT SIKH

CL24023623

Match for Post Graduate, 5'-2", June 1996 born, Jat Sikh girl. Currently working in Private Bank. Contact 98760-01260.

JAT SIKH

CL24023631

Parents of convent educated Australian citizen Lawyer 5'-4", 24 years seek professionally qualified Doctor/ Lawyer match. Father retired senior Army officer. Only status families need respond. WhatsApp 99101-24800, email [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24023862

Well educated Jatt Sikh groom between 28-30 for Canadian Jatt Sikh girl, 28, 5’-3”, works as Public Health Inspector in Ottawa, Ontario. Preference to Canada/India (particularly areas of Malwa region). Only genuine inquires. Marriage bureau excuse. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24023955

Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh Doctor, MBBS, 96 born, 5'-3", applying for US Residency, done with USMLE steps, seeks Jat Sikh Doctor/Engineer in US or in the process of USMLE. Send biodata with Photo on Whatsapp +9197811-30751. She is currently in US. Marriage bureau excuse.

JAT SIKH

CL24024260

Decent boy for beautiful Jat Sikh girl, never married, 5'-6"/ 85, Major in Army (MNS), Permanent Commission Officer, Delhi posted, family based in Punjab. Email at [email protected] , WhatsApp 89680-91585.

JAT SIKH

CL24024743

Match for fair, slim, beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 29½, 5'-7", Electronics Engineer, M.Tech, working in IT company, Vancouver. Preference American boy, working in IT company, citizen or Greencard holder or H1B visa holder. Boys working in IT company of Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore can also contact. Ph: 9815856868.

JAT SIKH

CL24025258

Jatt Sikh girl Canadian citizen born India 1991, 5'-4", working as a real estate agent, seeks match residing in Canada from educated family. Only American and Canadian contact. 99148-86050.

JAT SIKH

CL24025298

Suitable match for 37 yr. never married beautiful Jatt Sikh Govt. Doctor (Sonologist) girl from reputed family. Send biodata at 62808-25011.

JAT SIKH

CL24025438

Canadian/Indian match for Jatt Sikh Canada citizen girl, 1993, 5'-5", B.Tech (CSE) MS, Software Developer. Send pictures, biodata: 9464008327. Marriage bureaus excuse.

KHATRI

CL24023915

Professionally qualified match for Punjabi Khatri Chandiok girl, 5'-4"/ 30.10.88, working as Research Scientist in AIIMS/ICMR 10 Lac PA. 82877-56600.

KHATRI

CL24024939

Suitable match for beautiful Punjabi Khatri girl from Chandigarh based elite business family, 23/01/1995, 3:25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-3", done Master in Mass Communication. Well settled match from tricity preferred. Call/ WhatsApp: 86996-03517.

MISC

CL24019378

Punjabi/ Hindu, 29, 165cms, B.Design, working as a Senior Experience Consultant (USA based MNC), currently based in Bangalore. Parents seeks professionally educated Groom from well settled Punjabi/ Hindu family. WhatsApp 87795-53962.

MISC

CL24024441

Himachali Chaudhary Girth girl, 30.10.1990, 4:30 pm, Ropar, 5'-5", Ph.D Biotech, Assistant Professor in College, Chandigarh. 94176-03950

MISC

CL24025449

Suitable qualified match for Non-professional Nai, Canadian PR, beautiful girl, 25 yrs, 5', Diploma in Aviation Management. Preferred Canada residing boy. Contact: 9872610035.

NRI

CL24021312

Match for Canadian Citizen Hindu Rajput girl 1991/ 5'-3". Living in Toronto, Canada, with Bachelors Degree. Looking for handsome and well-qualified boy Canadian PR/ Citizen. Biodata and photo a must - WhatsApp only 64778-76133. (Marriage bureau excused).

NRI

CL24023759

Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia Canada PR girl, Sept. 93, 5'-3", Insurance Advisor, living in Edmonton (Alberta). Parents in Chandigarh. Preference for Alberta living boy. 62805-14275.

NRI

CL24023940

Suitable match for Brahmin vegetarian Canadian PR girl 27.10.94, 04:25 am, Jalandhar, 5'-3". M.Sc Hon's, Physics, MBA. Bureau excuse. Contact/Whatsapp: +17788677372, 9876002747.

NRI

CL24023975

Match for Jatt Sikh girl, 29 , 5'-6", Canada PR, short divorcee, open to relocate, Interior Designer and registered Counselor at Calgary, 100000-120000 per annum. Contact: 98779-41153.

NRI

CL24024176

Kamboj girl 29, 5'-9", B.Tech, Master diplomas from Canada. Banker. Preferred Canada settled boy. 98720-27275.

NRI

CL24024316

Suitable match for Ravidassia Australia PR, innocent, Issueless, divorcee girl (short time marriage), 1990, 5'-4", Masters in Computer Science, Parents well settled in Punjab. Non drinker Australia living boy preferred. WhatsApp-62809-17789.

NRI

CL24024536

Suitable match for Nai Sikh slim, beautiful girl, Canadian PR, 1995, 5'-5", MBA, from India, two year PG from Canada. Non-drinker well educated settled boy in Canada preferred. Educated status urban family. Caste no bar. 82640-74104.

NRI

CL24025309

Compatible match for US Citizen Sikh Doctor girl MD with Fellowship, 34, 160cm, working NYCity. Contact +16033069973.

NRI

CL24025314

American resident Amritdhari daughter 41/ 5'-3", Post Graduate. Gursikh Amritdhari between 39- 43 year American/ Canadian PR groom preferred. Expert in Kirtan/ Tabla/ Sarngi of any country also be considerable. Divorcee/ unmarried dos'nt metter. Caste no bar, marriage soon. Send biodata with photo to WhatsApp: +17349681195 America, +9178885-22328, India, [email protected]

RAJPUT

CL24024191

Match for Himachali Rajput girl, Deputy Manager, SBI, MCom, 5’-5”, 16.11.1989, 1:26 pm Chandigarh. Tricity/ nearby preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-80058, 76963-47302, Marriage bureau excuse.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24023577

Only pure vegetarian Groom required for pure vegetarian slim, beautiful Ramgarhia girl, 27 years, 5'-3½", M.Com., employed in Punjab Govt (PSU) with 6:00 Lacs package. Tricity preferred. Please send details at: [email protected] 98765-31000.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL24025495

Ramgarhia Sikh, Doctor girl, MD (pursuing through PCMS), Nov. 1991, height 5’-8”. Tricity preferred. 83606-08091.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24023718

PQM4 Ramdasia Sikh girl October 1986 born, 5-4", B.E., Scale-I Officer Nationalized Bank. Educated family. Mobile 98888-15626, 78891-61927.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24023938

Ravidasia girl, Gotra Gautam, 4.12.1992, 5'-2'', M.Com (Punjab University) currently working Teaching, own private Institute, Settled in Chandigarh (Kansal) belong to Lucknow. Contact 94173-08365, 85578-25853.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24025333

Suitable match preferably Doctor for Ad-dharmi SC girl, 11.11.93, 5'-2", BAMS, Govt Doctor. Father Gazetted officer. Jalandhar or Hoshiarpur preferred. Contact: 9463703977.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24025620

Match for Ravidasia girl, Aug. 1994/ 5'-3", MSW, Own Business in Chandigarh, Mother Gazetted Officer. Father Class-I Officer. Preference for Veterinary profession. Tricity preferred. Contact Whatsapp 95179-88056.

SIKH

CL24025408

Seeking professionally qualified alliance for beautiful Sikh girl 1996, 5'-3", B.Tech. (IP University), working reputed company, earning 12 LPA. Father Gazetted Officer, mother home maker, elder brother Deputy Manager MNC, caste no bar. WhatsApp: 98115-47509.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24020564

Match for 31-year Dentist, 5'-1", fair, slim, Convent educated, working in reputed family-owned dental practice in Mohali. Status family. Email: [email protected]; Whatsapp/Call: 9872777868

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL24023693

Match for beautiful Sikh Khatri Chandigarh educated girl 1997 born, 5'-3", B.Ed., M.A. English, working as Teacher. Whatsapp/Call 94170-03847.

