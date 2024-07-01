Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL24029314
Wanted employed match for beautiful Brahmin girl legally divorced issueless employed Chandigarh, Sept. 1987/5'-5", B.Sc. (IT). Upper caste no bar. 94177-03413. [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL24030009
Match for beautiful Brahmin girl, 81 born, never married, looks younger, 5 feet, M.Sc. (IT), MCA, Govt Lecturer in Jalandhar. Caste no bar. Contact: 9914914141, 9915698114.
DIVORCEE
CL24028622
Delhi NCR MBBS MD Punjabi Brahmin 1974/172 cm divorcee seeks working/non-working cultured home maker alliance. Contact 98115-34421.
DIVORCEE
CL24029600
Suitable match for issueless (awaiting divorce) Dhiman Girl, 92 born, 5"8', Company Secretary (CS), M. Com, B. Com. Working in private sector in Chandigarh. Contact - 7696869718
DIVORCEE
CL24029910
Match for issueless short marriage divorcee Sikh Tonk-Kashtriya, vegetarian, beautiful girl, 1979/ 5'-3", Ph.D, Govt. Job near Mohali. Upper caste welcome. 98727-61829 (Whatsapp).
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24029595
Medico match for Goel MBBS pursuing MD (Anesthesia & Intensive Care) 1996 born girl, height 5'-7", Panchkula based Punjabi family. Contact: 98881-14800.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24029601
Seeking Doctor/Engineer match well settled in USA for arora sikh 27years old, 5?5? tall, fair, beautiful US citizen girl. Doing residency in New York, USA from well established landlord family settled in Punjab. Interested jatt/arora sikh families may contact us with recent bio data and photograph. Marriage bureau kindly excuse. Whatsapp number-9779563570
JAT SIKH
CL24023204
NRI parents well settled in Europe Sweden are seeking handsome, tall, good looking boy between age 30-34 years, well qualified preferably Doctor Engineer from Jatt Sikh family for their beautiful daughter, 32 years, 5'-5", MBA, doing business in jewelry diamond sector. Contact: 8968918940, Whatsapp: +46769484960.
JAT SIKH
CL24027889
Jat Sikh Jalandhar born and American citizen, slim, smart beautiful girl, schooling from Dehradun, 1994, 5'-6", Degree in Bioscience from California University (USA), now working with Federal facility in DNA forensic lab. Well known family from Doaba. Preferred Medical, Engineering field matches from USA, India, Canada. 91691-03287.
JAT SIKH
CL24028048
Parents are seeking a suitable qualified match for their daughter, who was born in June 1994 and is 5ft 4inch tall, currently working as an Electrical Engineer in Calgary-Canada, after completing her Bachelor's degree in April this year. We are a Canadian citizen Jat-Sikh family and follow the Radha-Soami faith, we have equal faith in Shri Guru Granth Sahib ji. Only vegetarian and teetotaler families may contact us at +1-587-436-0964 [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24029621
USA Citizen jattsikh girl 1994/ 5'4" doing 3rd year of residency in internal medicine . wants educated Jattsikh boy usa/Canada WhatsApp +918699391225
JAT SIKH
CL24029695
PQM for Jatt Sikh Gill June 1992 born 5'5'' girl MBBS working as Medical Officer in Pb Govt PSU. Only Jatt Sikh Grade A,B Gazetted Officers and Doctors should contact. Chandigarh tricity, Patiala preferred. 9417844146 WhatsApp.
JAT SIKH
CL24029716
Jatt Sikh 1993, 5'-5", beautiful, decent girl working in Central Govt. Group 'B' Official, Native Shriganganagar (Raj). Preference Govt. job Jatt Sikh family only. State Rajasthan & Punjab. 82395-64536.
KHATRI
CL24028440
Compatible match for beautiful, fair slim, B.Com.(Hons.)girl, 5'-2",May 1996, Officer in SBI. Tricity based well settled match, middle class family. Cont: 98156-39769 (Whatsapp).
KHATRI
CL24028511
Only Australia settled match for Australia PR, Hindu Khatri beautiful girl, Dec. 1992 born, 5'-2", Masters of Accounting from Sydney. Well settled Jalandhar based family. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9877611424.
KHATRI
CL24029941
Professionally qualified match for Khatri beautiful Anshik Manglik girl, Sept. 1993, 5'-1", B.Tech, Software Engineer, Gurugram, package 30 lacs. Punjab based family. Contact: 9041552138.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24028845
Hindu Arora beautiful girl, M.Sc, B.Ed, March 1994, 5’-5”, Physics teacher in reputed Chandigarh school. Upper caste welcome. Call: 9463087637, 94170-89475.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24029732
Suitable Match for Beautiful Hindu Arora girl 13.08.94 (21:38) Chandigarh 5ft MTech(CS) Working in MNC Bengaluru 30 LPA WhatsApp 8360668439?
NRI
CL24027891
Suitable match for Nai Sikh Canadian citizen, good looking girl, 30, 5'-5", BDS, Post-graduate Healthcare. Contact: 70877-22147.
NRI
CL24027892
Match from only America/ Canada settled Engineer, CA, or well qualified for Sikh Walia girl 5'-5", Oct '84 born, innocently divorced no kids, MS finance US citizen working as manager. Plz send biodata & latest Pics at W/app +1-9136029071.
NRI
CL24027977
Match for a beautiful US Citizen, highly educated & employed Sikh girl, 1987, 5'-7". +91-83609-88260.
NRI
CL24028368
Affuent, high status educated businessman Sikh Tonk-Kashtriya parents settled in Melbourne, seeking proffetional/ status businessman cut Sardar boy for their beautiful, slim daughter 25, 5'-7", B.Pharmacy (Honours) doing job in government hospital as Clinical Pharmacist. Preferred family settled in Melbourne. Upper caste welcome, marriage bureau excuse. Please contact Ph.: 0490212880.
NRI
CL24028624
Parents seek US based Sikh/Hindu match for US born & groomed daughter. '81/ 5'-5", never married, very young looking, pretty, intelligent & homely. MBA, high salaried Executive in Marketing in NYC. Send bio/photo to [email protected]
NRI
CL24028853
Professionally qualified match for Hindu beautiful PR girl, 5’-7”, August 1994 born, B.E (ENC) Diploma in Business Management. Working in I.T. Company Canada. Parents retired from Public Sector and well settled in Panchkula. Caste no bar. Contact: 81467-59033.
NRI
CL24029473
Canada PR Doctor (BDS), Punjabi Hindu Arora, beautiful, 28/ 5'-4" girl's parents seeking Medico/ well qualified Australia/ Canada PR match. Punjab based family preferred. MB please excuse. 79861-74434.
NRI
CL24029767
Australia study based Ramdasia Sikh girl 10.8.1987, 5'-3", Physiotherapist, mother retd. Govt. Teacher, sister Canada, brother Australia, required Australian boy. 98728-72527.
NRI
CL24029965
Suitable match for Canadian PR, Balmiki SC girl, Sept. 1990, 5'-5", MBA, working as Manager Wal-Mart. Father retired Gazetted officer. Only Canadian PR/citizen preferred. Caste no bar. Contact: 9646979891.
RAJPUT
CL24029823
Rajput girl, 5’-1”, July 1994, Chandigarh, MBA, LLB. Himachali preferred. 98142-44642.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24029764
Suitable match for educated Ramgarhia girl 11.1.1989, 3:23 a.m., Jamnagar, 5'-2", preferred well educated cleanshaved well settled boy Ludhiana. 98145-75680.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL24029780
Ramgarhia Graduate working girl 1989, 5'-5", issueless divorcee prefer Newzealand Canadian other foreigner accepted, caste no bar. 98558-48979.
SAINI
CL24028952
Wanted suitable match for Saini Sikh girl born, 17.02.93, 5'-3", working I.T. Noida, Package 22 Lacs. N.R.I. excuse. 94641-21943, 78890-75806.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24027842
Ravidasia girl, 1992, 5'-4", MBA (HR & Finance), Banker and well educated family. Wanted suitable educated match, businessman in UK/Canada preferred. Contact: 9592934747.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24028070
Match for beautiful girl (SC) 5'-3", 1993 born, B.Tech., working in NIC Deptt. Delhi based Father Group 'A' Officer. 99716-91964, 92679-89527.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24028499
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Valmiki girl, 5'-4", 1997 born, B.Tech.(CSE). Working as Software Engineer, MNC, Noida. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 98140-30295.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24028551
Professionally qualified, well settled, working/Businessman match for fair Balmiki SC girl, 05 April 1989/5'-3", MBA, Marketing, working in IT Company as HR Personal. Father Retd. Branch Manager SBI. Contact 78309-98550.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24028606
Seeking well settled match for slim, beautiful SC girl, 1996 born, 5’-3”, M.Sc Hons (Bio-technology), working in MNC (US based) at Mohali. Father retd. Sr. Medical Officer. Mother bank employee. Mohali based educated family. Caste no bar. NRI also preferred. Contact: 9872771155.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24029708
Match for Ravidasia girl, Aug. 1994/ 5'-3", MSW, Own Business in Chandigarh, Mother Gazetted Officer. Father Class-I Officer. Preference for Veterinary profession. Tricity preferred. Contact Whatsapp 95179-88056.
SIKH
CL24027935
Required suitable match for Sept. 1986 born, 5'-6", MD Medicine, Ramdasia Sikh girl. 94637-47896.
SIKH KHATRI
CL24029960
Wanted well educated match for beautiful Sikh Khatri girl 29 yrs./ 5'-1'', M.Com, done MIM from UK. Contact 78887-93201.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL24029599
Only PQM for smart well-travelled sikh arora girl 32-5'1'' postgraduate. Doing work from home for foreign company as HR Manager. Contact +91 98141 21096
