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Home / Gurugram / 1 held, 7 booked for illegal mining in Aravalis

1 held, 7 booked for illegal mining in Aravalis

Nuh police says action was carried out following specific information that residents of Chila village and nearby areas were allegedly extracting stones illegally from the Aravali hills

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 07:43 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Illegal mining has once again been reported from the ecologically sensitive Aravali hills, with Nuh police registering a case against seven persons and arresting one accused during a crackdown in the Tauru Sadar police station area.

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The police said the action was carried out following specific information that residents of Chila village and nearby areas were allegedly extracting stones illegally from the Aravali hills using tractor-trolleys, in violation of Supreme Court orders prohibiting mining activities in the region.

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According to officials, a police team was on patrol near Bhajlaka Adda when it received information about ongoing illegal mining in the hilly terrain of Chila village. Acting on the tip-off, the team conducted a raid in the Aravali foothills and found three tractors being loaded with stones.

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When police attempted to apprehend those involved, most of the suspects fled, taking advantage of the darkness and rugged terrain. However, one tractor driver was caught on the spot and identified as Mujahid, son of Zuhru, a resident of Chila village.

The remaining accused managed to escape and were later identified as Asfaq son of Janu, Mustafa son of Hamid, Kala son of Zuhru, Arshad alias Bahra son of Mudeen, Suka son of Sirdar, all residents of Chila village, and Sahabu son of Chatka, a resident of Charonda village.

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Police seized a tractor-trolley loaded with stones from the site. Equipment allegedly used for loading and transporting the mined material was also recovered during the operation.

Officials said the mining department had also been receiving complaints about illegal extraction activities in the area for some time. The latest case adds to a series of incidents highlighting continued pressure on the Aravali ecosystem despite repeated judicial interventions and enforcement drives.

Police have registered a case against all seven accused and launched efforts to trace and arrest those who remain absconding. Authorities said strict action would continue against anyone found involved in illegal mining activities.

The crackdown comes amid renewed scrutiny of mining and environmental violations in the Aravali range, one of north India’s most critical ecological barriers and groundwater recharge zones.

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