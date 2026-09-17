113 challans & Rs 10.68L fine later, mobike impounded in Gurugram

The Gurugram traffic police have impounded a motorcycle with 113 pending challans amounting to Rs 10,68,500 in fines. The motorcycle was seized during a vehicle-checking drive at MDI Chowk on Wednesday.

A senior traffic police officer said, as part of a campaign initiated by the department, action was being taken under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against vehicle owners who had failed to pay challans pending for more than 90 days.

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The police are also raising awareness among motorists about pending challans and urging them to make timely payments.

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According to the police, ASI Praveen Kumar, the zonal officer posted at MDI Chowk, was conducting a routine vehicle-checking drive with his team when they stopped a motorcycle for inspection. The rider failed to produce the required vehicle documents. “Verification revealed that the motorcycle had 113 pending challans under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, with a total penalty of Rs 10,68,500. Most of the challans were for riding without a helmet, a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate or insurance, as well as other traffic violations. In accordance with the law, the traffic police impounded the motorcycle and parked it at the designated impound yard because of the pending challans,” said a senior traffic police officer. The Gurugram traffic police appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules, keep essential vehicle documents, including valid insurance and a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, up to date, and ensure timely payment of pending challans.