12-year-old suffers spinal fractures as basketball pole collapses in Gurugram society

A 12-year-old basketball player sustained serious spinal injuries after a heavy iron basketball pole collapsed during a practice session at Antriksh Heights society in Sector 84, Gurugram, on Monday evening.

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The accident occurred around 7.15 pm while children were playing their routine practice match on the society's basketball court. According to residents, the pole suddenly gave way and crashed onto the players. While two children managed to jump to safety, Kartik, the 12-year-old son of a doctor, was trapped beneath the falling structure.

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The incident triggered panic in the society. Security guards, residents and other players rushed to the spot, pulled the child out from under the pole and took him to a nearby hospital.

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Doctors said Kartik suffered severe back injuries, including fractures at three points in his spine. He remains in a critical but stable condition and is undergoing treatment in the emergency ward.

The incident comes against the backdrop of similar tragedies in Haryana. Earlier, national-level player Hardik died in Rohtak after a 750-kg basketball pole fell on him. A similar accident had also claimed the life of a player in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar.

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Residents have accused the society's management and maintenance agency of gross negligence. They alleged that the basketball pole had been badly rusted for a long time and was not properly anchored with concrete, causing it to tilt dangerously.

According to residents, repeated complaints had been made to the management about the deteriorating condition of the pole, warning that it posed a serious safety risk. They alleged that despite these warnings, no corrective action was taken.

Calling the incident preventable, residents said it was the result of criminal negligence rather than a mere accident. The victim's family and other residents have lodged a complaint with the local police, demanding the registration of an FIR and strict legal action against those responsible.

A senior police officer said the matter is under investigation and appropriate legal action will be taken after the facts are verified.