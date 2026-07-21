DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / 12-year-old suffers spinal fractures as basketball pole collapses in Gurugram society

12-year-old suffers spinal fractures as basketball pole collapses in Gurugram society

Residents allege repeated complaints about the rusted, unstable structure were ignored; police investigating, FIR sought

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:02 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A 12-year-old basketball player sustained serious spinal injuries after a heavy iron basketball pole collapsed during a practice session at Antriksh Heights society in Sector 84, Gurugram.
Advertisement

A 12-year-old basketball player sustained serious spinal injuries after a heavy iron basketball pole collapsed during a practice session at Antriksh Heights society in Sector 84, Gurugram, on Monday evening.

Advertisement

The accident occurred around 7.15 pm while children were playing their routine practice match on the society's basketball court. According to residents, the pole suddenly gave way and crashed onto the players. While two children managed to jump to safety, Kartik, the 12-year-old son of a doctor, was trapped beneath the falling structure.

Advertisement

The incident triggered panic in the society. Security guards, residents and other players rushed to the spot, pulled the child out from under the pole and took him to a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

Doctors said Kartik suffered severe back injuries, including fractures at three points in his spine. He remains in a critical but stable condition and is undergoing treatment in the emergency ward.

The incident comes against the backdrop of similar tragedies in Haryana. Earlier, national-level player Hardik died in Rohtak after a 750-kg basketball pole fell on him. A similar accident had also claimed the life of a player in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar.

Advertisement

Residents have accused the society's management and maintenance agency of gross negligence. They alleged that the basketball pole had been badly rusted for a long time and was not properly anchored with concrete, causing it to tilt dangerously.

According to residents, repeated complaints had been made to the management about the deteriorating condition of the pole, warning that it posed a serious safety risk. They alleged that despite these warnings, no corrective action was taken.

Calling the incident preventable, residents said it was the result of criminal negligence rather than a mere accident. The victim's family and other residents have lodged a complaint with the local police, demanding the registration of an FIR and strict legal action against those responsible.

A senior police officer said the matter is under investigation and appropriate legal action will be taken after the facts are verified.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts