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Home / Gurugram / 126 challans, Rs 10.30 lakh fine: Gurugram police impound motorcycle in Udyog Vihar

126 challans, Rs 10.30 lakh fine: Gurugram police impound motorcycle in Udyog Vihar

The Gurugram Traffic Police is continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:47 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Gurugram Traffic Police with the impounded motorcycle. Tribune photo
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The Gurugram Traffic Police have impounded a motorcycle against which 126 pending challans amounting to Rs 10.30 lakh were issued. The vehicle was seized during a checking drive at Udyog Vihar on Wednesday.

According to the police, the Gurugram Traffic Police is continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules. As part of these drives, action is being taken against vehicle owners who have failed to pay their pending challans for a long period, in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

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Vehicle owners are also being informed about their pending challans and advised to ensure timely payment.

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On Wednesday, Zonal Officer, Udyog Vihar, ASI Manoj, along with his team, was conducting a routine vehicle-checking drive. During the checking, a motorcycle was stopped and the rider was asked to produce its documents. However, he was unable to produce any vehicle documents.

“During verification, it was found that 126 challans issued under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, were pending against the motorcycle, involving a total outstanding fine amount of Rs 10,30,000. Most of the pending challans were related to violations such as riding without a helmet, absence of a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, riding without a number plate, along with other traffic violations,” said a senior traffic police officer.

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“In view of the pending challans and as per the applicable rules, Gurugram Traffic Police impounded the motorcycle and parked it at the designated impound parking facility.”

A spokesperson for the Gurugram Traffic Police appealed to all drivers to strictly follow traffic rules and keep all necessary vehicle documents, including a valid insurance policy, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and other required documents, updated and valid.

Vehicle owners have also been advised to ensure timely payment of pending challans.

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