128-room illegal PG stuns officials on day 2 of DLF Phase-3 crackdown in Gurugram

Officials on the second day of the sealing and demolition drive in DLF Phase-3 discovered 128 illegally operated paying-guest (PG) rooms in a linked building complex on Nathupur Road, one of the largest violations detected so far.

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The Department of Town and Country Planning Enforcement (DTPE) team, led by District Town Planner Amit Madholia, found that two adjoining buildings — Nathupur Road-34 and Road-34A — had been merged into a single commercial complex. A gym in the basement and a kitchen-cum-restaurant on the stilt floor were sealed, along with all 128 PG rooms spread across the first to fourth floors. It was the single largest violation detected during the day’s action.

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The scale of the discovery has revived a question that has followed the crackdown on DLF colonies since it began: why has enforcement remained largely confined to DLF Phases 1 to 5 when similar, and by some accounts more extensive, violations are flourishing in HSVP (Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran) sectors and private colonies under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG)?

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Resident welfare associations in several HSVP sectors have written to the administration in recent weeks demanding parity in enforcement, arguing that years of complaints against illegal stilt-plus-four conversions in their sectors have gone unactioned even as DLF now witnesses daily demolitions.

RWAs in MCG-administered colonies have echoed the demand, saying their repeated representations against unauthorised PGs and commercial units have similarly received no follow-up action on the ground.

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“In our sector, almost all stilt-plus-four houses have been converted into illegal flats and PGs. If DLF can be acted upon, why are our complaints being ignored for years?” said Rakesh Jinsi, RWA president of Sector 17-A, who said residents had flagged the issue to HSVP repeatedly without result.

According to a senior HSVP source, an internal departmental review has estimated that more than 70 per cent of stilt-plus-four houses across HSVP sectors are being used for commercial purposes in violation of approved norms — a figure that RWA leaders say validates their demand for a sector-wide enforcement drive on the lines of the ongoing action in DLF.

The second day of the drive also saw the sealing of a 45-room PG, a gym, a departmental store, a property dealer’s office and a salon at Nathupur Road-21. At Road-31, authorities sealed 26 PG rooms, a gym, a salon and a fitness centre, while also removing an illegal glass façade.

A seven-storey building at Road-34E, containing 28 rooms, was sealed in its entirety. Authorities also sealed 20 rooms at the Star Inn guest house on Road-29 and a 15-room guest house at Road-19. Illegal partitions that had converted stilt parking into office space at Road-16 were demolished and the parking area restored. In all, 262 rooms were sealed during the operation.

The action is being carried out in compliance with directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding illegal construction on residential plots. Madholia said the drive would continue against illegal construction and unauthorised commercial activity “wherever found, as per rules”.