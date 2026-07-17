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Home / Gurugram / 13 Bangladeshi nationals escorted by Gurugram police for deportation

13 Bangladeshi nationals escorted by Gurugram police for deportation

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:04 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The Bangladeshi nationals in the custody of the Gurugram Police.
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To ensure robust national security, the Gurugram police apprehended 13 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Gurugram and initiated the process for their deportation.

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On Thursday, a special Gurugram Police escort team departed from the New Delhi railway station with these individuals.

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According to the police, the Gurugram Police are conducting a special verification drive to identify Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Gurugram. Individuals found with suspicious documents or those unable to produce valid proof of lawful residence in India will face legal action as per the provisions of the law. As part of this ongoing campaign, the Crime Branch, Sector 39, conducted a special checking operation and identified 13 Bangladesh nationals residing illegally in the district.

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In compliance with the directions of the Government of India and the competent authorities, the deportation process for all 13 identified Bangladesh nationals has been initiated. The Gurugram Police have made all necessary security arrangements to ensure the safe execution of the process.

“An escort team, comprising 23 police personnel under the supervision of an inspector was deployed. The team escorted all 13 Bangladesh nationals from New Delhi Railway Station on the New Delhi-Malda Town Express on July 16. The escort team will safely accompany the foreign nationals to Malda town, West Bengal, where they will be handed over to the authorities concerned at the India-Bangladesh border for further deportation in accordance with the prescribed procedure. The entire deportation process is being carried out by cops strictly in accordance with applicable laws, prescribed procedures and security protocols,” said Naveen Sharma, ACP crime.

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Sharma added that cops were conducting intensive verification of documents and identities of individuals residing in slum areas, colonies, rented accommodations, industrial areas, hotels, and other locations across the district. Extensive checking operations are continuing at various places.

“The Gurugram police appeals to people that if they come across any suspicious person or any foreign national residing illegally, they should immediately inform the police. They are also requested to ensure police verification of their tenants, domestic helpers, employees and staff working in hotels or commercial establishments. The Gurugram police appeals to all people and resident welfare associations (RWAs) to extend their full cooperation in this campaign. No innocent person will be unnecessarily harassed,” added ACP Sharma.

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