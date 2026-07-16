13-year-old schoolgirl killed, four injured as speeding car rams tempo near Sohna

A 13-year-old schoolgirl died on the spot, while four others were injured after a speeding car rear-ended a tempo on the Sohna-Daulah road near Sohna on Thursday. One of the injured is in critical condition and has been admitted to a hospital.

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The driver of the car fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. An FIR has been registered, and the police have seized the vehicle.

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According to the police, Totaram, a resident of Sushil Nagar, was returning with his family after attending a family function at his sister’s house. He was travelling in a tempo along with his sister Rajvati, his 13-year-old daughter Deepika, his nephew Jeetu, and other relatives. When their vehicle reached a stretch of the Sohna-Daulah road, a speeding car coming from behind rammed into the tempo.

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The impact of the collision was so severe that 13-year-old Deepika, who was travelling in the tempo, died on the spot. Meanwhile, her aunt Rajvati suffered serious burns after coming into contact with the vehicle’s hot silencer. Her nephew Jeetu sustained serious injuries and, after receiving first aid, was referred to a hospital in Gurugram. Two other people were also injured in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, both vehicles were extensively damaged in the collision. Local residents immediately began rescue operations and pulled the injured passengers out of the tempo. After receiving information about the accident, the police arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to a hospital.

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“The body of the deceased student has been sent to the mortuary for a postmortem examination. We have registered a case against the car driver, who will be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer.