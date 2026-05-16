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Home / Gurugram / 14 NEP-aligned courses to be introduced at Gurugram University from 2026-27 session

14 NEP-aligned courses to be introduced at Gurugram University from 2026-27 session

Vice-Chancellor Dr Sanjay Kaushik says programmes designed to boost employability and research skills

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:59 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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Gurugram University to launch 14 new courses from the next session. Image credits/https://gurugramuniversity.ac.in/
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In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP), Gurugram University has decided to introduce 14 new courses starting from the 2026-27 academic session. This initiative aims to provide students with modern, job-oriented and multidisciplinary education to give their careers a new direction.

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Vice-Chancellor of the university Dr Sanjay Kaushik shared that the university is consistently prioritising innovation and quality in the field of education and in this pursuit, 14 new courses would be launched from the upcoming session.

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"The new offerings will include Master of Business Administration (Executive), Bachelor of Management Studies (Industry Integrated - Travel and Tourism), M.Sc. Life Sciences (Integrated), B.Sc. (Hons) Clinical Psychology (RCI Approved), Professional Diploma in Clinical Psychology (RCI Approved), Post Graduate Diploma in Educational Management and Leadership (PGDEML), Post Graduate Diploma in Information and Communication Technology and Artificial Intelligence in Education (PGDICTAI), Bachelor of Commerce (Global), M.A. in Theatre Studies, M.Sc. in Forensic Science, M.Sc. (Geography), M.A. (Sociology), M.A. (History), and M.Sc. (Disaster Management)," he added.

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Dr Sanjay Kaushik further explained that these programs have been designed to provide students with practical knowledge, research opportunities and skills aligned with global competition.

Additionally, the Vice-Chancellor informed that the admission process for undergraduate courses had already commenced and interested students could apply online through the university’s official website.

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