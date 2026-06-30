15 years on, Gurugram-IGI Airport metro link inches forward; Centre to pick from 3 routes

Fifteen years after a metro link between Gurugram and Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was first conceived, the long-delayed project has moved a step closer, with three competing alignments now on the table and the final route to be chosen by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

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The proposals were tabled at the 65th board meeting of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), chaired by Chief Secretary and HMRTC Chairman Anurag Rastogi.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has submitted two draft Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), both recommending underground corridors.

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The first runs from Yashobhoomi (Dwarka Sector 25) to Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram along NH-48; the second runs from Dwarka Sector 21 to Gurugram’s Sector 21.

A third option, proposed by HMRTC, links Rezang La Chowk in Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21, an 8.4-km corridor whose DPR was cleared by the Haryana Cabinet in 2022.

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The two DMRC reports have been shared with the corporation, both proposing that the lines be built underground, an HMRTC official said.

At a meeting convened under the Union Housing Ministry, it was suggested that the two corridors be merged into a single alignment, with new stations added at Bijwasan and Kapashera, the official added.

Ridership studies for the routes have been completed and the alignments compared, the official said, adding that the final decision rests with MoHUA and that HMRTC would build the line in line with the ministry’s directions.

The Chief Secretary has directed HMRTC to examine the alignment and station locations carefully to ensure maximum benefit to commuters and to rule out overlaps with the earlier corridor plan. MoHUA, meanwhile, has asked DMRC to make certain technical revisions and resubmit the DPR before the project can move ahead.

The idea has a long and stop-start history. A Gurugram–Dwarka metro concept was first floated in 2011.

DMRC submitted a Dwarka–IFFCO Chowk DPR in 2015, which received in-principle approval in 2016 before stalling over alignment and funding. The plan was revived in 2025 with a revised Rajiv Chowk terminus.

Officials clarified that the corridor is separate from the under-construction New Gurugram Metro, the 28.5-km elevated line from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City. Corridor-specific cost and length figures for the two airport DPRs are yet to be made public.