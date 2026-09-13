150 Gurugram housing societies protest against malba dumping on Golf Course Extension Road

Residents from over 150 housing societies along Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) took to the streets on Sunday, staging a protest march against the relentless dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, or malba, that has turned stretches of the corridor into what many called an “urban slum.”

The march, which began at the IFC Chowk signal on GCER saw residents from societies including Close North, Unitech Escape, the Nirvana societies, Palm Drive, Tattvam Villas, Rosewood City, Emaar Emerald Hills, South Close, Palm Terraces, The Legend, Lilac, Emaar Enclave, Central Park Resorts, Emaar Palm Terraces, Vatika City, South City 2, and residents of Sectors 7 and 56, among others, carrying placards demanding an end to what they called years of civic apathy.

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“Gurugram deserves development that creates a better city, not one where garbage and construction waste become part of the urban landscape. You cannot keep shifting malba dumping points from one stretch to another and call it a solution,” said Gauri Sarin, one of the local activists spearheading the protest, who has been flagging the issue on social media for weeks.

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Residents submitted a formal petition to the Municipal Commissioner, GMDA, the district administration, the Department of Urban Local Bodies and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), demanding round-the-clock CCTV monitoring at chronic dumping hotspots, a time-bound clearance of existing malba piles, and periodic “action-taken” reports so residents can track whether complaints are actually being resolved.

Responding to the outcry, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), in a post on X, said the site being referred to was being used as a “Secondary Collection Centre” and that the concerned team had been directed to “manage and maintain the site in a better and more organised manner.”

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The GCER protest is only the latest flashpoint in Gurugram’s long-running struggle with C&D waste. In 2020, the city’s doorstep collection and enforcement model — run by concessionaire Pragati — was lauded by NITI Aayog as an exemplary case study in urban waste management. That recognition unravelled a year later, in 2021, when Pragati was unceremoniously removed from the job following an RTI activist’s complaint alleging billing fraud, after which a year-long inquiry proved inconclusive.

Since then, the city has had no consistent door-to-door C&D waste collection mechanism, with successive tenders being floated, cancelled, and re-floated. Official data says Gurugram generates over 1000 tonnes of C&D waste daily, while its lone processing facility has a rated capacity of just 300 tonnes a gap that has allowed an illegal dumping mafia to flourish along corridors like GCER, the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, and pockets of the Aravallis.

Residents at Sunday’s march said they were done waiting. Their petition warned that potholes, dust, sewage overflow, garbage and encroachment had become a “living nightmare,” and demanded that authorities fix accountability with named officers and hard deadlines rather than “promises and announcements.”