17 pending challans worth Rs 1.79 lakh, yet another bike impounded in Gurugram

The Gurugram Traffic Police has impounded yet another motorcycle with 17 pending challans amounting to Rs 1.79 lakh. The two-wheeler was seized during a checking drive near the Maruti Kunj T-point on Monday.

A senior traffic police officer said the traffic police was continuously taking action against traffic violations and vehicles with pending challans.

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On Monday, Zonal Officer ASI Ramprakash and his team were conducting vehicle checks at the Maruti Kunj T-point when they stopped a motorcycle for inspection. The rider failed to produce the required vehicle documents.

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“Upon verification, a total of 17 pending challans under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, were found against the motorcycle, involving a total fine of Rs 1,79,000. These included violations related to not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and riding without a helmet, among other traffic violations. Based on the pending challans and the facts revealed during the inspection, the motorcycle was impounded in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act,” the official said.

The Gurugram Traffic Police has appealed to motorists to carry valid vehicle insurance, a PUC certificate and all other required documents, and to clear pending traffic challans on time.

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Citizens have also been urged to follow traffic rules and cooperate with the authorities to ensure their own safety and that of other road users, the official added.