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Home / Gurugram / 18-year-old Uzbek woman donates part of liver to mother at Gurugram hospital

18-year-old Uzbek woman donates part of liver to mother at Gurugram hospital

The mother and daughter travelled to India for specialised transplant care after Saadallah developed decompensated chronic liver disease

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PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:01 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The hospital said the case involved coordinated care for both the recipient and the donor, with close monitoring throughout the transplant process. Pic: iStock
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An 18-year-old woman from Uzbekistan has donated part of her liver to her 38-year-old mother at a hospital here, with doctors performing a robotic donor hepatectomy as part of a living-donor liver transplant, a hospital official said on Wednesday.

The surgery at Paras Health Gurugram lasted around 10 hours. The donor, Awin Hunar Bralm, was discharged after seven days, while her mother, Awaz Saadallah, remained in the hospital for 15 days following the transplant, the official said.

The mother and daughter travelled to India for specialised transplant care after Saadallah developed decompensated chronic liver disease due to autoimmune hepatitis.

According to a hospital statement, Awin stepped forward to donate part of her liver to save her mother's life.

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The multidisciplinary Liver Transplant and GI Surgery team, led by Dr Ankur Garg, Group Director and Head of Department, and Dr Vaibhaw Kumar, Director, performed the robotic donor hepatectomy with the support of a 10-member medical team.

"As doctors, our responsibility is to ensure that the donor's safety is never compromised. Living-donor transplantation requires us to care for two people at the same time, and every decision must reflect that responsibility. Robotic technology can offer enhanced visualisation and greater instrument flexibility in selected cases, but technology alone does not determine the outcome," Garg said.

Kumar said that for a young donor, undergoing surgery for a loved one could raise concerns about pain, recovery, hospital stay and returning to everyday life.

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"These concerns deserve as much attention as the technical aspects of the operation. In this case, the donor recovered well, with early mobilisation and a steady progression towards discharge," he said.

The hospital said the case involved coordinated care for both the recipient and the donor, with close monitoring throughout the transplant process.

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