2 arrested for murdering company employee after kidnapping in Gurugram

Gurugram police arrested two accused in the kidnapping and murder of a company employee following an altercation.

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The accused strangled the employee to death and dumped his body on the road. Police have seized a car used in the crime.

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According to the police, a man filed a complaint, claiming he owned a building in Dhani Shankar Bas, Kusla village.

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Ramsharan lived in one room, while Neeru and Sandeep lived in the other room in the same building. On the evening of May 14, Neeru and Ramsharan had a fight, which was resolved but the same night, Neeru and Sandeep dragged Ramsharan into Sandeep's car and drove him away.

After this Ramsharan never returned. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at IMT, Manesar police station and police launched an investigation.

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During the investigation, the police found the body of the kidnapped man Ramsharan (42), a resident of Neemrana, Rajasthan, in the Jhajjar district area on Friday. The police informed the family and added murder charges to the case.

The police arrested both the accused today from near the KMP Expressway. The accused were identified as Sandeep (36), a resident of Charkhi Dadri, and Neeraj alias Neeru (22), a resident of Kotkasim in Rajasthan.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Sandeep and Neeraj worked at SND Maruti Company, while Ramsharan worked at a company in IMT Manesar. They had a fight on May 14. Due to this enmity, the two accused took Ramsharan in their car that night, strangled him to death, and then dumped his body on the road. The car used in crime has been seized and we are questioning the accused,” said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.