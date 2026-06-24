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Home / Gurugram / 2 apprehended in Gurugram for performing dangerous stunts on road

2 apprehended in Gurugram for performing dangerous stunts on road

Action is initiated after a video surfaces on social media showing the Scorpio parked in the middle of the road near Dhunela on the Sohna Expressway

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:56 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram Police have apprehended two people, including a juvenile, for performing dangerous stunts on the road.

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The Scorpio vehicle used in the stunts has also been impounded.

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According to the police, action was initiated after a video surfaced on social media showing the Scorpio parked in the middle of the road near Dhunela on the Sohna Expressway, under the jurisdiction of Bhondsi Police Station, while a dangerous stunt was being performed.

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The stunt posed a threat to the lives of the driver and other road users. Following the incident, a case was registered at Bhondsi Police Station on Tuesday.

Following the initial investigation, police apprehended the two individuals from Gurugram the same day. The owner of the vehicle, Noor Deen, 36, a resident of Dhunela village in Gurugram, was arrested.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that Noor Deen had provided the vehicle to the juvenile, who parked the vehicle in the middle of the road and performed the stunts.

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