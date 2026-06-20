DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / 2 BBA graduates after motorist chased, assaulted, car vandalised in Gurugram road rage

2 BBA graduates after motorist chased, assaulted, car vandalised in Gurugram road rage

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:39 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Gurugram police arrested two 22-year-old men within hours of a road rage incident in which a motorist was allegedly chased, assaulted and had his car vandalised near Rajiv Chowk after a dispute over giving way on the road. Police have also recovered the Scorpio SUV used in the crime.

Advertisement

According to police, the incident came to light after a complaint was received at Naharpur Rupa Police Post under Sadar Police Station on Friday. The complainant alleged that while travelling from Sohna Road towards Rajiv Chowk, he encountered a Scorpio SUV being driven recklessly in a zigzag manner by two youths. The vehicle allegedly came dangerously close to colliding with his car.

Advertisement

The complainant told police that the occupants of the Scorpio first blocked his vehicle and abused him. Although he managed to drive away from the spot, the accused allegedly intercepted him again near Rajiv Chowk by stopping their SUV in front of his car.

Advertisement

Police said the two men then allegedly attacked the vehicle with sticks, smashing its windows. During the incident, one of the sticks struck the complainant on the shoulder, while shattered glass caused injuries to his face. The accused also allegedly threatened him with serious consequences before fleeing the spot.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sadar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement

Acting swiftly, the police team of Naharpur Rupa Police Post tracked down and arrested the two accused within a few hours of the incident. They were identified as Parth and Paras, both residents of Vipul World in Sector 48, Fazilpur, Gurugram. Police said both accused have completed BBA studies.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that an argument broke out after the complainant did not give way to their vehicle. The dispute escalated, leading to the attack on the complainant's car.

Police have recovered the Scorpio SUV used in the incident and said further investigation is underway.

The incident, videos of which circulated widely on social media, has once again highlighted growing concerns over violent road rage incidents in Gurugram.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts