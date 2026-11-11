2 bikes with 73 pending challans worth Rs 2.78 lakh impounded in Gurugram

The Gurugram Traffic police, while taking strict action against traffic violators, impounded two motorcycles with 73 pending challans carrying outstanding fines of Rs 2,78,000.

The police are taking strict action against vehicle owners who repeatedly violate traffic rules and disregard road safety regulations. As part of this drive, a team led by Zonal Officer, Wazirabad Chowk, ASI Yudhvir, intercepted two motorcycles during a routine traffic checking operation and examined their documents. During verification, a total of 73 pending challans were found against the two motorcycles, involving outstanding fines amounting to Rs 2,78,000.

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“Of these, 44 challans amounting to Rs 1,77,500 were pending against the first motorcycle, while 29 challans amounting to Rs 1,00,500 were pending against the second motorcycle. The investigation revealed that most of the challans were related to traffic violations such as riding without a helmet, driving without valid vehicle insurance, and operating vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. As the riders failed to produce the required documents, the traffic police team impounded both motorcycles in accordance with the law,” said a senior traffic police officer.

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The Gurugram Traffic police reiterated that strict legal action will continue against those who repeatedly violate traffic rules. All vehicle owners and riders are advised to wear helmets compulsorily and ensure that their vehicles have valid insurance, PUC certificates, and all other mandatory documents. Following traffic rules is not merely a way to avoid challans; it is a responsibility towards ensuring the safety of oneself and other road users, he added.