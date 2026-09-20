Two cattle smugglers, one of them carrying a Rs 3,000 reward announced by the Rajasthan Police, were injured in an exchange of fire with the Crime Staff (CS) team of Firozpur Jhirka near Ghasera village in Nuh district early on Sunday.

Two other suspects fled from the spot, police said.

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The encounter took place around 3.30 am in the jurisdiction of the Sadar Nuh police station. Both injured men, who were hit in the leg, were admitted to the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College and Hospital at Nalhar in Nuh.

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According to a police spokesperson, a team led by Sub-Inspector Mahender Singh, in-charge of the CS unit at Firozpur Jhirka, received information that cattle smugglers would transport bovines from Gurugram to Rajasthan via Sohna and Nuh for slaughter.

Acting on the input, the team set up a checkpoint near Ghasera village. Later, an Ertiga car approached the checkpoint, stopped 50-60 metres away and began turning back.

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When the police tried to intercept it with an official vehicle, the driver allegedly rammed the police vehicle, while a man seated in the front passenger seat allegedly opened fire at the personnel.

The police retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire.

Amid the firing, two occupants of the car fled from the spot. The injured were identified as Shamshad alias Senda, a resident of Utawad in Palwal district, and Robin, a resident of Alimeo in Palwal.

During questioning, the two injured men revealed the identities of the two suspects who fled, police said.

Police recovered three cattle, two country-made pistols, four cartridges and three empty shells from the spot. The car used by the accused was also seized.

Officials said Robin has 12 cases registered against him and was earlier a reward-carrying criminal, while Shamshad has two cases and carries a Rs 3,000 reward announced by the Rajasthan Police.

Several cases are also pending against the duo in other states and districts, whose records are being scanned, they added.

A case has been registered and teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused.