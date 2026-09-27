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Home / Gurugram / 2 children die, their mothers injured as cement water tank collapses in Gurugram

2 children die, their mothers injured as cement water tank collapses in Gurugram

Rubina had gone to the tank to bathe her four-year-old daughter, Sumaiya; another woman had also arrived there to bathe her young son

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:05 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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An FIR was registered against the contractor responsible for constructing the tank under Section 106 of the BNS at Kherki Daula police station, and police have launched an investigation. iStock photo
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Two children, including a four-year-old girl, died after a cement water tank collapsed in a shanty settlement near the G-21 Society in Gurugram’s Sector 83.

The mothers of the two children were also injured after being trapped under the debris during the incident.

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An FIR was registered against the contractor responsible for constructing the tank under Section 106 of the BNS at Kherki Daula police station, and police have launched an investigation.

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According to police, Sharif Ali, a resident of Malda in West Bengal, has been working as a mason and living in a rented shanty in Sector 83 for about a year. His wife, Rubina Bibi, works in housekeeping at a housing society.

According to the complaint, a cement tank measuring approximately 10 feet in length, 5 feet in width and 5 feet in height had been constructed in the shanty settlement three or four days ago to store water.

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After the tank was completed on September 25, it was filled with water, and people were asked to use it. At the time, Rubina had gone to the tank to bathe her four-year-old daughter, Sumaiya. Another woman had also arrived there to bathe her young son.

Suddenly, the wall of the tank collapsed, falling onto both children and the women. Locals cleared the debris and pulled out the injured victims. Both children were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

“An FIR has been registered, and we handed over the bodies of the children to their kin after the postmortem. The accused contractor will be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer.

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