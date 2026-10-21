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Home / Gurugram / 2 contract killers held for Gurugram woman’s murder

2 contract killers held for Gurugram woman’s murder

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:08 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested a power sector worker and a delivery boy for allegedly carrying out the murder of 35-year-old Neetu in her house at Dohla village.

According to the police, the two accused had been hired by the prime accused, Sandeep, the cousin of the victim’s husband. Sandeep had previously served in the Indian Army but had been court-martialed three years ago.

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A senior police officer said the murder case was cracked within 12 hours of the victim’s last rites. The arrested accused were identified as Anuj (29), a native of Saloni, Uttar Pradesh but currently residing in Uttarakhand, and Avnish (30), a native of Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Sandeep had been arrested on Monday and sent to a four-day police remand.

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“Sandeep had been court-martialled in 2023 due to his involvement in extorting money on the pretext of securing jobs and other fraudulent activities. Even after leaving the Army, he continued to commit fraud,” ACP (Crime) Naveen Sharma said, adding that he had planned to facilitate the sale of land belonging to his cousin and the victim’s husband.

Sandeep had allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh to his cousin as a token amount under an agreement for the purchase of the land.

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However, Neetu considered the agreed price too low and persuaded her husband to return the amount. Angered by the deal being called off, Sandeep allegedly planned to murder her.

The police interrogation further revealed Sandeep came in contact with Anuj, who was working as a contract-based cook at the time, during an army posting in Roorkee.

At present, Anuj works in a private job in the power sector, while Avnish works as a delivery boy for Blinkit. Sandeep allegedly contacted both associates and involved them in the conspiracy to commit the murder.

“The accused revealed that they conducted reconnaissance of Neetu’s house on August 31. As planned, on October 16, Anuj and Avnish travelled from Roorkee to Dohla village and reached her house with Sandeep. Around 10.05 am, Sandeep and Anuj entered the house, while Avnish kept watch. They tied her up before strangling her to death,” the ACP added.

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