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Home / Gurugram / 2 cops suspended for negligence in Gurugram youth’s murder case

2 cops suspended for negligence in Gurugram youth’s murder case

Alleging police inaction, family refused to accept victim’s body

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:58 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram police have suspended two policemen for negligence in the murder case of a 22-year-old man in Farrukhnagar, even as nine people have been arrested in connection with the killing.

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Sagar, son of home guard Munni Lal, was stabbed to death on August 6 after a group of 20-25 people allegedly attacked him and his brother Shankar near their home. Farrukhnagar SHO Mahendra Singh confirmed that Head Constable Ashok and Constable Vinod have been suspended, and an internal inquiry has been ordered against both.

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According to the police, the killing was rooted in an August 3 dispute, when Sagar’s father Munni Lal and his brother Hoshiyar were at their shop. An argument broke out between Sachet, alias Munna, and Sagar’s brother Shankar over filling a hookah, which escalated into an assault on Munni Lal and Shankar by Sachet and his associates. Munni Lal filed a police complaint the same day, but the family alleged no action was taken, deepening the rivalry between the two sides.

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Sagar, who worked with a transport company in Bengaluru, rushed back to his village on August 6 upon learning of the clash involving his father and brother. As he and Shankar were walking home after getting off the bus, around 20-25 people, including Sachet, allegedly began chasing them. The two brothers fled into their house, but the attackers, armed with weapons and sticks, followed them inside and assaulted them. Sagar was stabbed multiple times and died on the spot, while Shankar managed to escape. The attackers fled after the assault.

Angered by the killing, Sagar’s family and villagers refused to accept his body, accusing police of inaction on their earlier complaint and demanding immediate arrests. Villagers blocked the Pataudi-Kulana road near Khandewla on August 8, demanding action against the accused. Pataudi BJP MLA Bimla Devi, who reached the panchayat called over the incident, publicly reprimanded SHO Mahendra Singh, asking why action had not been taken despite the complaint and an emergency call to police, and said the delay had cost the family their son. She said the SHO had no answer and stood with his head bowed throughout the exchange.

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Following the panchayat, the police arrested nine people Om of Bhabhewa, Jhajjar; Sahil of Chimni village; Gautam of Dhanana village, Sonepat; Sachet of Karaula village, Gurugram; Vinay Kumar of Mehrana village, Jhajjar; Sunil of Khilaud, Sonepat; Mandeep, Ashwani and Anush.

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