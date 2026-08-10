2 die, one critical after scooter rams into parked canter on Dwarka Eway

A speeding scooter crashed into a stationary canter on the Dwarka Expressway, killing two young riders and critically injuring a third, all residents of Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

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The accident occurred on a flyover near BPTP Society on the Dwarka Expressway on the night of August 8, when a scooter carrying two young women and one man rammed directly into the rear of a canter parked in the middle of the road. The scooter was being driven by the man. The impact was severe enough to throw all three riders onto the road, leaving them with critical head and body injuries.

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Eyewitness Pankaj Swami told the police he was returning home from Elan Miracle Mall in Sector 83 around 8 pm when he spotted the scooter travelling just ahead of his car on the flyover near BPTP Society. Moments later, the scooter collided head-on with the parked canter.

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With the help of other passers-by, Swami rushed the two critically injured young women to Manipal Hospital in Palam Vihar, while the injured man was admitted to the nearby Vibrant Hospital. A relative of the injured man reached the hospital shortly after, following which Swami returned home.

Doctors at Vibrant Hospital confirmed that the scooter rider, Lakshya Gehlot, and of the two women, Nidhi, succumbed to their injuries, while Ankita Kumari was in critical condition and had been admitted to the ICU at Manipal Hospital.

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The police said the canter had no safety equipment installed, including reflectors, cones or emergency lights, and that darkness combined with the vehicle’s sudden appearance meant the scooter rider could not see it in time, resulting in the collision.

Based on Swami’s statement, the police have registered a case against the canter driver, who fled the scene after the accident, for negligently parking the vehicle. The police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and arrest the driver. Both bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination, said the police.