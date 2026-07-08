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Home / Gurugram / 2 DU graduates preparing for UPSC held for Rs 3.14 lakh cyber fraud

2 DU graduates preparing for UPSC held for Rs 3.14 lakh cyber fraud

One of the accused had been working as a nursing attendant for the complainant’s ailing husband since April 1

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:08 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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The accused were identified as Manvendra (26), a resident of Kasganj district, Uttar Pradesh and Abhishek Kumar Maurya (25), a resident of Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, presently residing at Dhirpur, New Delhi.
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Gurugram police arrested two Delhi University graduates preparing for the UPSC examination for allegedly duping an elderly couple of over Rs 3 lakh through cyber fraud. Mobile phones allegedly used in the crime were seized from their possession. One of the accused had been working as a nursing attendant for the couple.

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According to police, on April 29, a woman lodged a complaint at Cyber Crime Police Station East, stating that between April 2 and April 12, an amount of Rs 3,14,800 was fraudulently transferred from her bank account through multiple UPI transactions without her knowledge. Based on the complaint, a case was registered.

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During the investigation, the police team arrested two accused involved in the case. The accused were identified as Manvendra (26), a resident of Kasganj district, Uttar Pradesh and Abhishek Kumar Maurya (25), a resident of Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, presently residing at Dhirpur, New Delhi. Manvendra was arrested from Gurugram on Monday, while Abhishek was arrested from Delhi on Tuesday.

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During police interrogation, it was revealed that Manvendra had been working as a nursing attendant for the complainant’s ailing husband since April 1. During this period, he activated a Paytm account on the victim’s mobile phone and took possession of his mobile SIM card.

“After this, in conspiracy with his associate Abhishek Kumar Maurya, he transferred Rs 3,14,800 from the complainant’s bank account to an online betting/gaming platform, where the accused eventually lost the entire amount while gambling. Both accused are Geography (Hons) graduates from Delhi University and were residing in Delhi while preparing for the UPSC examination. We are questioning the accused,” said a senior police officer.

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