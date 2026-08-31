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Home / Gurugram / 2 hurt as balconies of house collapse in Gurugram

2 hurt as balconies of house collapse in Gurugram

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:50 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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The balconies that collapsed in Gurugram.
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A major accident occurred on Sunday in the B-1 block of Sushant Lok phase-3 when the second-floor balcony of House No. 52 suddenly collapsed.

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The falling debris struck the first-floor balcony, causing it to break and crash to the ground floor. Subsequently, the small projection (canopy) extending from the ground floor also gave way.

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In a matter of moments, the balconies of all three floors collapsed one after another. The homeowner Kanhaiya Yadav and a private contractor who had arrived to carry out repair work sustained serious injuries in the incident.

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The houses in the B-1 block of Sushant Lok-3 are approximately 30 to 35 years old. Cracks had been appearing for some time in the balcony projection on the second floor of House No. 52. In view of this, the homeowner had called a private contractor for repairs on Sunday and they were inspecting the condition of the projection and planning the repair work.

Meanwhile, the balcony suddenly collapsed, and both men were caught in the falling debris.

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