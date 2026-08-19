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Home / Gurugram / 2 killed as canter crashes into trailer on KMP Expressway in Gurugram

2 killed as canter crashes into trailer on KMP Expressway in Gurugram

Driver and company employee die after trailer allegedly parked without warning signs near Pataudi Road underpass

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:43 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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A canter driver and a company employee accompanying him were killed in a road accident after their vehicle collided with a trailer parked in the middle of the KMP Expressway in the Farrukhnagar police station area. The police have registered a case against the trailer driver, who fled the spot.

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According to a complaint filed by Rakesh Kumar, a Faridabad resident and owner of R.K. Tempo, goods had been loaded onto his canter truck from Presswell Tools and Components in the Saroorpur Industrial Area on August 17 for transportation to Kharkhoda in Sonipat. The vehicle was being driven by Vishal, while company employee Krish Kumar was accompanying him.

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“Around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, I received information that my canter truck had met with an accident on the KMP Expressway, above the Pataudi Road underpass, while returning from Kharkhoda. Upon reaching the scene, I found the canter and a trailer parked by the roadside. I reached the Civil Hospital where doctors declared the driver Vishal and the employee Krish Kumar dead,” Rakesh said in his complaint.

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He alleged that the trailer driver had parked the vehicle in the middle of the expressway without reflectors, indicators, warning signs or other safety measures. “It was due to this negligence that the canter collided with the trailer,” he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the trailer driver at the Farrukhnagar police station.

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A senior police officer said the police were searching for the accused driver and he would be arrested soon.

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