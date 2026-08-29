2 leopards spark panic in Sohna village, kill three calves

Villagers in Mohammadpur Gurjar, situated at the foothills of the Aravalli range in the Sohna area are gripped by panic due to the frequent movement of two leopards. For the past several days, the leopards have been spotted in the vicinity of the village’s inhabited areas.

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Descending from the hills in search of water and prey, the leopards have entered livestock enclosures and killed three cattle including two female calves and one male calf so far. Due to this leopard activity, villagers have largely stopped venturing towards their fields after dusk.

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Villagers Hiralal, Ram Singh, Devender and Ravi said that leopards have long been present in the Aravalli hills, but their movement near inhabited areas has increased over the past few days. The villagers report that leopards are seen wandering around the village at night after descending from the hills, creating an atmosphere of fear among the residents.

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Livestock owners have been the hardest hit by the terror caused by leopards. Villagers are staying awake all night to keep watch and protect their cattle from the big cats. High-powered lights have been installed around the livestock enclosures to ensure that any approaching leopard can be detected in time. Farmers are patrolling their fields and livestock areas at night, carrying large torches. Lalaram, a local herdsman, said that leopards have snatched away two of his heifers and a calf

“Wild animals roam the Aravalli hill region and department staff keep the area under surveillance. Reports of livestock being preyed upon by leopards in Mohammadpur Gurjar have come to the department’s notice. Necessary measures will be taken to ensure safety from wild animals”, said a forest officer Khajan Singh.