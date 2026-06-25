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Home / Gurugram / 2 men drown while bathing in pond in Gurugram village

2 men drown while bathing in pond in Gurugram village

Gurugram police say one man jumped in to rescue the other after he slipped into deeper section of the pond; neither could swim and bodies of both were later recovered

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:31 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Bajghera police and an SDRF team arrived at the scene. Tribune Photo
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Two people drowned while bathing in a pond in Gurugram's Bajghera village. After receiving the information, the Bajghera police and an SDRF team arrived at the scene. Following several hours of strenuous efforts, both bodies were recovered from the pond.

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According to the police, the deceased were identified as 48-year-old Ranjeet Rai, a resident of Vaishali, Bihar, and 34-year-old Mahendra Pal, a resident of Bijwasan, Delhi. Both worked at a timber warehouse in Gurugram.

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The police said that the two men went to the pond at around 3 pm on Wednesday. After sitting on the bank for some time, they entered the water to bathe.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that while bathing, Mahendra Pal wandered into a deeper section of the pond, slipped, and began to drown.

Ranjeet Rai, who had already stepped out of the water, jumped back in after seeing Mahendra struggling in an attempt to save him. It is believed that neither of them knew how to swim. While trying to rescue Mahendra, Ranjeet also became trapped in the deep water, and both men drowned.

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After receiving information about the incident, the rescue team reached the spot. Mahendra Pal's body was recovered from the pond within about an hour, whereas a search operation lasting several hours was required to locate Ranjeet Rai's body.

A senior police officer said that the second body was recovered following an extensive search operation assisted by the fire department. The bodies were then taken to the civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

"The bodies were sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations. So far, the relatives of the deceased have not raised any suspicion. Further legal action will be taken based on the statements of the relatives and any written complaint," said the spokesperson for Gurugram police.

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