Taking cognisance of a viral video filmed dangerously from a moving car, the police registered an FIR at the DLF Phase 3 police station. In the video, which went viral on Instagram, two young men are seen leaning out of the rear windows of a moving WagonR, filming each other with their mobile phones.

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According to the police, a Sub-Inspector (SI) spotted the viral video on an Instagram account on Friday. The video showed a silver-colored WagonR car and appeared to have been filmed on a road in the Cyber City DLF Phase-3 area.

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The police said the youths performed this dangerous stunt to gain popularity on social media, thereby endangering the safety of other road users. Based on the video, the police registered a case against the driver and the occupants of the car under Sections 281 and 125 of the BNS and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act at the DLF Phase 3 police station on Saturday.

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A senior police officer said that they are investigating the identities and roles of the car driver and the youths travelling in the vehicle, based on the viral video.