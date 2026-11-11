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Home / Gurugram / 2 minor girls drown in pond in Gurugram

2 minor girls drown in pond in Gurugram

The deceased have been identified as Sajan Kumari and Nayna

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Sanjay Yadav
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:51 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Based on the complaint filed by the father of the deceased girls, a case has been registered under Sections 106 (negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS. Photo for representation
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Two minor girls, who went for a swim in a pond in Sector 71 here, drowned, while two others were rescued.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday around 1 pm when the two girls, around 12 years of age, drowned while bathing in the unpaved pond, belonging to a builder company, at Fazilpur, Sector 71.

The deceased were identified as Sajan Kumari and Nayna. In a complaint filed with the police, the girls’ father said there is no boundary wall around the pond and only corrugated iron sheets have been installed with gaps left in between. He has demanded action against those responsible for the negligence.

A police team arrived at the scene and collected details. A security guard present at the site said both girls had been pulled out of the water and taken to a hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared them dead.

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Based on the complaint filed by the father of the deceased girls, a case has been registered under Sections 106 (negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

“Action will be taken against those found responsible for the lapse,” said inspector Kuldeep Kumar.

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