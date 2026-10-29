Women's safety on Gurugram roads has come under the scanner yet again. An incident involving the harassment and stalking of two young women by occupants of a Scorpio SUV has come to light near Tulip Chowk in Sector 70.

One of the victims shared details of the incident in a social media post, raising concerns about the lack of streetlights and police patrols in the area. The Gurugram police responded to the post and asked the woman to share her contact number to initiate necessary action.

Advertisement

In her post on X, the woman recounted her ordeal, saying that she and her roommate had gone out for a simple walk after dinner the previous night. They returned terrified and were unable to sleep until 6 am.

Advertisement

“My roommate and I left for a walk around 8:45 pm. Around 10:10 pm, we decided to return to our PG, with no idea what was coming next. While we were walking back, a Scorpio stopped beside us. There was a woman aged around 25 or older and a man aged around 45 or older. They asked us for directions. The woman said she was looking for a luxury PG and that money was not an issue. My roommate started helping her, but the man began asking personal questions. He started talking about getting us jobs and giving us money,” she wrote.

The woman further alleged that the man took out two Rs 500 notes and said, “Ye lo, Diwali ka gift le lena” (Here, take this as a Diwali gift). However, the two women refused the money.

Advertisement

During this time, the women reached the area near Tulip Society, where they waited for around 15 minutes before resuming their walk. However, the same Scorpio suddenly appeared from behind.

“We ran towards the food stalls near Avenue 69. They stopped their car near the stalls. We escaped through a back entrance, but they saw us entering that lane and followed us again. I ran inside a PG, but my roommate couldn't escape as quickly. I was terrified for her and asked two or three boys from that PG to help bring her inside. They helped us, and finally, we were together again. The man then fled in his vehicle,” she added.

A senior police officer said that action would be taken based on the facts once a complaint was received. Efforts are being made to contact the victim.