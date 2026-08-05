2 workers injured in farmhouse fire in Sohna

Two workers at a farmhouse sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out in Sohna on Wednesday. The fire spread so rapidly that a family residing on the premises got trapped inside.

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After receiving information about the incident, a fire department team rushed to the spot and, with the help of local residents, safely rescued the family. The two injured workers were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Gurugram for treatment.

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According to fire department officials, information about the fire at Bhim Bagh Vatika and the adjoining farmhouse was received around 4 am. After reaching the spot and assessing the intensity of the blaze, the Sohna Fire Station sought additional fire tenders from the Sector 29 and Sector 37 fire stations.

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The fire was brought under control after nearly two hours of firefighting with the assistance of four fire tenders.

The farmhouse’s tin shed was completely gutted in the fire. Two workers employed at the premises, Zakir and Amir, both residents of Delhi, sustained burn injuries and are undergoing treatment.

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Devendra Kumar, Sub-Fire Officer at the Sohna Fire Station, said the trapped family was rescued in time, averting a major tragedy. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.