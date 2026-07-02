2,179 EWS plots in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 1-5 turned into PGs, hotels

Of the 4,539 properties flagged in the Town and Country Planning Department’s ongoing enforcement drive across DLF Phase 1 to 5, nearly half (2,179) units belong to a category meant to shelter the city’s economically weaker sections. Instead, many have quietly turned into a thriving parallel economy of paying guest accommodations, guest houses, hotels and commercial establishments, an analysis of the TCP defaulter list shows.

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The EWS (Economically Weaker Section) quota was designed to reserve a share of plots in premium colonies for lower-income allottees, ensuring housing access away from the luxury developments around them. The defaulter list uploaded by Town and Country planning department suggests that safeguard has been widely circumvented. Named entities operating out of what are officially EWS-category plots include establishments such as Hotel Orange Inn, Q-Stays, Windsor Castle, Ahuja Residency and Stepstone Hotel, commercial ventures functioning openly in a category that carries none of the approvals for hospitality or paying-guest use.

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The pattern mirrors what enforcement officials have already flagged in the General Category list, where 2,360 plots across DLF Phase 1 to 5 stand accused of violations, with Phase-III alone accounting for roughly 60 per cent of all flagged properties across both categories. The most common violation across the dataset is illegal construction in stilt areas but the EWS list adds a distinct dimension: plots handed out under an affordability mandate now running as fully commercial operations.

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District Town Planner (Enforcement) Amit Madholia said the lapses were under the department’s lens and would be dealt with following due procedure within a stipulated time frame. He said the owners concerned had already been notified and were expected to remove the violations themselves before the department moved to further enforcement action.

The scale of the EWS conversion raises pointed questions for the department’s enforcement machinery. If a plot allotted to a low-income family for residential use can operate as a branded guest house or hotel for years, unnoticed until a citywide sealing drive catches up with it, it points to years of unchecked change of land use rather than an isolated lapse.