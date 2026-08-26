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Home / Gurugram / 23-year-old man dies of gunshot in Gurugram’s Rajiv Nagar, police suspect suicide

23-year-old man dies of gunshot in Gurugram’s Rajiv Nagar, police suspect suicide

Sister, live-in partner and friend were present in room; police probe circumstances surrounding death

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:12 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Deceased Digendra, a native of Bijnor in UP
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A 23-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances after being shot on Wednesday morning in the Rajiv Nagar area. The deceased, his sister, his live-in partner and his friend Pankaj were present in the room at the time of the incident.

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The police have taken the body into custody, sent it for a post-mortem and initiated an investigation into the matter. Preliminary investigations suggest that the police are treating it as a case of suicide.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Digendra, a native of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, who had a criminal record. He lived with his girlfriend in Rajiv Nagar, and both worked at a bakery. His sister had also come to Gurugram to visit him for Raksha Bandhan. Meanwhile, his friend Pankaj had been staying in his room for about a month and a half. According to family members, Pankaj was absconding in connection with a case.

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His sister said that around 6 am on Wednesday, four young men in plainclothes arrived at Digendra’s room. After they knocked on the door, Digendra went into the attached bathroom.

A short while later, the sound of a gunshot was heard from the bathroom. Hearing the gunshot, his sister and live-in partner began screaming. The young men then left the scene. Subsequently, the local police arrived and found Digendra dead.

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“Preliminary investigations suggest the case is one of suicide. Information has also come to light that more than half a dozen criminal cases are registered against Digendra. The investigation is being conducted with all aspects being taken into consideration,” said a senior police officer.

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