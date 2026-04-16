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Home / Gurugram / 24-year-old sets self on fire in Gurugram, dies during treatment

24-year-old sets self on fire in Gurugram, dies during treatment

Preliminary probe reveals ongoing disputes with partner led to the extreme step

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:54 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed him to the civil hospital. iStock
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Upset with his live-in partner, a 24-year-old taxi driver set himself on fire after pouring petrol on himself in the Sector 40 area last night. However, the police extinguished the fire shortly afterward by throwing blankets over him. He suffered over 60 per cent burns and died during treatment today.

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Police said they informed his family and have launched an investigation.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ankit, a resident of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a taxi driver and was in a live-in relationship with a young woman, who works at a private company in Gurugram.

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The incident took place near the gate of the law college in Sector 40 late Wednesday night, when the young man poured petrol and set himself on fire. After receiving information, a police team reached the spot where he was found burning. He was rushed to the civil hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Thursday.

A senior police officer said the preliminary investigation revealed that he had been having disagreements with his partner for some time, which led him to take this extreme step.

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“We informed the family of the deceased and kept the body in the mortuary. We are also trying to contact his partner. The situation will become clear only after the family arrives. A probe is underway,” said Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of Sector 40 police station.

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