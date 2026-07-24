2,834 challans issued for illegal parking in Gurugram

The traffic police issued 2,834 challans and imposed fines totalling Rs 24.52 lakh during a special drive against illegal parking conducted between July 1 and July 22.

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Illegal parking remains a major cause of traffic congestion in the city. Under the enforcement rules, first-time violators are fined Rs 500, while repeat traffic offenders face a penalty of Rs 1,500. Vehicles may also be impounded in cases of repeated offences.

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A senior traffic police officer said the department aims to eliminate illegal parking to ensure safe and congestion-free roads. The police are identifying locations where wrongly parked vehicles disrupt traffic and have intensified surveillance at such hotspots.