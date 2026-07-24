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Home / Gurugram / 2,834 challans issued in 3 weeks for illegal parking in Gurugram

2,834 challans issued in 3 weeks for illegal parking in Gurugram

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:32 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Gurugram Traffic Police conducted a special drive to crack down on motorists parking their vehicles illegally. During the campaign, conducted from July 1 to July 22, a total of 2,834 challans were issued, according to NIC server data, amounting to a total fine of Rs 24.52 lakh.

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Wrong parking is a major cause of traffic congestion in Gurugram. According to the police, first-time violators are fined Rs 500, while second-time offenders are fined Rs 1,500. Vehicles may also be impounded in cases of repeated violations.

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A senior traffic police officer said that Gurugram Police aims to bring illegal parking under complete control to ensure congestion-free and safer roads. The Traffic Police is continuously identifying locations where illegal parking disrupts the smooth flow of traffic and is maintaining special surveillance at such spots.

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"Our objective is to ensure organised and smooth traffic flow across Gurugram. Challans were issued to violators found blocking roads and disrupting the smooth flow of traffic. Wrong parking can pose a serious risk to precious lives," said ASI Vikas Verma, spokesperson for Gurugram Traffic Police.

The police carried out an intensive enforcement drive against vehicles parked illegally from July 1 to July 22 with the objective of curbing wrong parking. During the campaign, a total of 2,834 challans were issued to violators, with fines amounting to Rs 24.52 lakh.

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"Gurugram Traffic Police appeals to the public to park their vehicles only in designated parking spaces. Vehicles should not be parked on roadsides, main roads, intersections, or in No Parking Zones, so that traffic movement remains smooth and other road users do not face inconvenience. Gurugram Traffic Police will continue to conduct such special enforcement drives against wrong parking in the future, and strict action will be taken against those found violating traffic rules," the spokesperson added.

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