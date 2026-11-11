3 employees die after falling into chemical tank at Sandhar company in Gurugram

Three workers died after falling into a chemical tank while working at the Sandhar company located on Jail Road in Gurugram on Wednesday afternoon.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation. The police have taken custody of the three bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Arif (21), resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar; Anil Jha (20), resident of Nawada, Bihar; and Naresh Kumar (50), resident of R.R. Colony, Badshahpur in Gurugram.

On Wednesday, around noon, the three employees were working in the company premises when they suddenly lost control and fell into a chemical tank. Exposed to the toxic chemicals and gases inside the tank, all three lost consciousness.

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The incident caused chaos. They were promptly pulled out and rushed to a private hospital in Badshahpur.

The victims were subsequently referred to another private hospital, however, died while undergoing treatment.

Bhondsi police station initiated an investigation into the matter to determine the causes of the accident.

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“The investigation will also examine whether adequate safety measures were in place around the chemical tank at the company, and the circumstances under which the employees fell into the tank. At present, we are looking into all aspects related to the incident,” said a senior police officer.