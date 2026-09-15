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Home / Gurugram / 3 friends, including 2 minors, die after motorcycle hits truck near Gurugram's Kherki Daula

3 friends, including 2 minors, die after motorcycle hits truck near Gurugram's Kherki Daula

Police say 19-year-old rider did not have a driving licence; none of the three was wearing helmets

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:03 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The three had gone to Kherki Daula on Sunday night and the accident occurred while they were returning on Monday morning. Representative image/File
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Three people, including two minors, died after the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with a truck near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as 14-year-old Mohammad Arman, 14-year-old Prince Kumar and 19-year-old Navneet Kumar, all residents of Anjana Colony in Sector 37. The three were friends.

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Police investigation revealed that Navneet, who was riding the motorcycle, did not possess a driving licence and none of them were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

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The three had gone to Kherki Daula on Sunday night and the accident occurred while they were returning on Monday morning.

Their motorcycle collided from behind with a truck that was taking a U-turn near the toll plaza. The impact was so severe that all three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10.

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“Doctors at the hospital declared Arman dead after an examination. Later in the evening, the two minors also succumbed to their injuries. A case has been registered against the truck driver and the CCTV footage is being examined. An investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.

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