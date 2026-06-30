​3 Gurugram traffic police constables awarded for outstanding services by NCB

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Zonal Unit, awarded appreciation certificates to three Gurugram Traffic Police constables for their valuable assistance in investigating a significant narcotics trafficking case.

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DCP Traffic Prateek Gahlot honoured the three awardees after they received the recognition.

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According to police, the recognition resulted from the crucial support provided by the Gurugram Traffic Police team deployed at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), GMDA. This team assisted the NCB, Delhi in technically tracking a suspect vehicle and analyzing CCTV footage. Their prompt and accurate technical assistance played a vital role in effectively advancing the investigation.

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According to the letter issued by the NCB, Delhi, constables Netaram, Aman, and Ashwani of the Gurugram Traffic Police personnel were awarded Appreciation/Commendation Certificates for their outstanding services.

DCP Traffic Prateek Gahlot honoured the three personnel and appreciated their dedication, technical expertise, and teamwork. He stated that through the use of modern technology and the ICCC, GMDA, the Gurugram Traffic Police is not only strengthening traffic management but also playing an effective role in supporting serious crime investigations by coordinating with various law enforcement agencies.

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He further stated that the city’s traffic police will continue to serve with the same commitment and professional excellence in ensuring public safety and contributing to crime control in the future.