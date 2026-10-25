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Home / Gurugram / ​3 Gururgam men killed in accident near Ferozpur Jhirka in Nuh

​3 Gururgam men killed in accident near Ferozpur Jhirka in Nuh

A speeding trailer truck hits an Eeco van near the Housing Board Colony cut on National Highway 248-A

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:09 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The deceased were identified as Ravi (28) a resident of Feroz Gandhi Colony in Gurugram; Anil (26), a resident of Ram Mandir, Sohna; and Vivek, who was driving the van, a resident of Sohna. Photo for representation
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Three men, residents of Gurugram, were killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident on Saturday night near Ferozpur Jhirka in Nuh district.

A speeding trailer truck hit an Eeco van near the Housing Board Colony cut on National Highway 248-A.

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According to police, the three men were returning home after attending an engagement ceremony in Ferozepur Jhirka. On the way, the trailer truck rammed into their van. The impact was so severe that the van was completely mangled, causing chaos at the scene. The driver of the trailer truck fled the scene.

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A police officer said the van was in such a mangled state that it was not possible to recover the bodies easily. The police and locals after strenuous efforts extracted the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Ravi (28) a resident of Feroz Gandhi Colony in Gurugram; Anil (26), a resident of Ram Mandir, Sohna; and Vivek, who was driving the van, a resident of Sohna.

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“We sent the bodies for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the truck driver,” said the police officer.

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