3 held for stealing from two Gurugram temples in one night; cash, CNG auto recovered

Gurugram Police have arrested three men in connection with thefts at two temples, allegedly committed on the same night. Police have recovered Rs 21,000 in cash and the CNG auto-rickshaw used in the crime from their possession.

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According to the police, a complaint was lodged at Sadar Police Station on June 23 regarding the theft of cash from the donation box of a temple in Jharsa village by unidentified persons. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched.

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During the probe, a team from the Crime Unit, Sector-39, arrested the three accused on Friday from Wazirabad village. The accused were identified as Ratan, a native of Chanderia village in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, currently residing in a jhuggi near JMD, Sector 65; Azad, a resident of Rawliya village in Limbada, Chittorgarh district; and Kanha Ram, a resident of Madhubani village in Tonk district, Rajasthan. Azad and Kanha Ram were staying at Wazirabad Dhani Jhuggi in Gurugram.

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During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in another temple theft case registered at Sector 50 Police Station. They told police they had committed burglaries at two temples on the same night.

"We have recovered Rs 21,000 in cash and a CNG auto-rickshaw used in the crime from the accused. They are being further questioned," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.