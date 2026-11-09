'Around 10 bullets fired': Man shot dead inside car in Gurugram

A 35-year-old man was shot dead inside his Maruti Swift car in Sidhrawali village on Monday morning.

His body was found in the driver’s seat of the car, parked near a foot overbridge close to the village bus stand on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot. Police took the body in custody and sent it to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The police are investigating the case and examining CCTV footage.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Deepak, a resident of Sidhrawali village.

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It is being said that he was traveling in his car when some unidentified miscreants intercepted him and opened fire. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Around 8 am, passers-by spotted the blood-soaked body inside the vehicle and alerted the police. A police team reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations indicate that the perpetrators fired approximately a dozen rounds.

The police are probing the case from the angle of a possible gang rivalry, as Deepak was allegedly associated with the Ashok Rathi gang. He also had four criminal cases registered against him, including a murder case.

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Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s uncle, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons at the Bilaspur police station.

“It is not yet clear when the incident took place or who the attackers were. We are examining CCTV footage from the area. A probe is under way and the accused will be arrested soon,” said inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO of Bilaspur police station.