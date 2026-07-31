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Home / Gurugram / 4 held for posing as Delhi Police personnel, extorting Rs 25 lakh in Gurugram

4 held for posing as Delhi Police personnel, extorting Rs 25 lakh in Gurugram

Woman among accused who allegedly held four youths hostage in a flat after posing as Special Cell personnel; fake police ID cards under probe

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:17 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Gurugram police have arrested four persons, including a woman, for allegedly posing as Delhi Police Special Cell personnel and demanding an extortion of Rs 25 lakh after holding four young men hostage in a flat in Sector 86. An FIR has been registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

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According to the complaint filed by Nitin, a resident of Kalkaji, New Delhi, he had been living as a tenant in Flat No. 1102, Tower A, Ansal Heights Society, Sector 86, Gurugram, for the past one-and-a-half months. On Wednesday night, he was hosting a party in the flat with three friends — Sagar Chauhan, Ankit and Mohit.

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At around 9.30 pm, the doorbell rang, and a woman identified herself as a neighbour, prompting them to open the door. As soon as the door was opened, the woman entered the flat along with five other men.

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The accused allegedly claimed to be personnel of the Delhi Police Special Cell, displayed police identity cards and said they were conducting a raid at the flat over alleged illicit activities. They then assaulted the young men and demanded Rs 25 lakh to avoid legal action.

When the victims said they did not have such a large amount of money, the accused allegedly instructed them to arrange the cash and bring it to the Delhi-Gurugram border. One of the youths, Sagar Chauhan, was taken towards the Dwarka Expressway in his car, while the others were held hostage inside the flat.

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On the way, the accused allegedly threatened Sagar, warning him that if he tried to act smart, his friends in the flat would be killed.

Meanwhile, Sagar managed to call his friend Jagrit Luthra, informed him about the incident and shared his location. Jagrit reached the spot with some associates. During questioning, one of the accused, identified as Rishi, who was sitting in the car, panicked and fled. The other accused with him also escaped in another vehicle.

Jagrit then informed the police and reached the flat with his associates, where three men and a woman were allegedly holding the victims captive. Together, they overpowered the four accused and handed them over to the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station, and all four accused were arrested. They have been identified as Satvinder, Tinu, Naveen and Sana, all residents of Rohtak.

“An FIR has been registered under various sections of the BNS, and an investigation has been initiated. We are also examining the fake police identity cards allegedly used by the accused and verifying their criminal records. The motive behind the entire act is not clear yet,” said Sub-Inspector Jitender Kumar, the investigating officer.

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